OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Wisconsin Badger

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron tonight to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Ryan Day’s squad will look to start off their season 4-0 and open up their Big Ten schedule with a W after a pair of lopsided wins against Arkansas State and Toledo in their last two contests. Wisconsin, who has begun the year 2-1, will be attempting to beat the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2004, and will be looking for their first win in the series overall since 2010.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Football Podcasts
- Silver Bullets: Toledo recap & Wisconsin preview
- LGHL Uncut: Day, Knowles discuss playing tough, sound game against Wisconsin
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Ohio State opens B1G play against Wisconsin
- LGHL Uncut: Stroud talks Wisconsin’s defense, relationship with Wypler
- Buck Off: Wisconsin preview, alternate Ohio State uniforms
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: 2022 game preview and prediction
- Wisconsin Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Braelon Allen
- Wisconsin Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Nick Herbig
- Three Things to Watch from Wisconsin
- Buckle up, conference play is a bumpy ride
Sports Betting
Film Studies
Basketball
- Four-star guard Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
- Who will be the most important Buckeyes’ bench player this season?
- Ohio State women's five best non-conference games in 2022
- Player Preview: Kalen Etzler
- Player Preview: Tanner Holden
Recruiting
- Five-star Florida DL sets Ohio State visit
- 2024 five-star CB to visit Ohio State
- Ohio State’s chances with five-star DL Keon Keely
- Buckeyes add to visitor list for Wisconsin game
- Ohio State offers 2024 Mater Dei offensive lineman
Ask LGHL
- Who will be the star for Ohio State against Wisconsin on offense, defense?
- What are C.J. Stroud’s Heisman chances after Toledo game?
- Is Desmond Howard the worst analyst in college football?
- What’s going on with all of Ohio State’s injuries?
Other Podcasts
- The Dotted Line: Four-star guard Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
- Play Like a Girl: Jami single-handedly fueling flag football’s popularity
