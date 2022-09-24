OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Wisconsin Badger

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron tonight to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Ryan Day’s squad will look to start off their season 4-0 and open up their Big Ten schedule with a W after a pair of lopsided wins against Arkansas State and Toledo in their last two contests. Wisconsin, who has begun the year 2-1, will be attempting to beat the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2004, and will be looking for their first win in the series overall since 2010.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

