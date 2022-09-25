Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin, 52-21, in a game that was never in doubt

Ohio State dominated Wisconsin, 52-21, in a game that was never in doubt. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

To get the show started, the guys discuss the explosive performance by the Ohio State Buckeyes, and start with a loss of words. Ohio State jumped out front 28-0 and never looked back. They also get into their anger for allowing a 75-yard touchdown to Braelon Allen. After the initial discussion, the guys break down C.J. Stroud’s performance and how the receivers are taking their game to another level. They get into Ryan Day calling an elite game as well.

They then get into some conversations about the defense. Jim Knowles’ unit made some mistakes, but overall had a performance that should continue to give Ohio State fans confidence. They discuss how health in the secondary is the most important thing for the Buckeyes right now.

After that, the guys give their confidence level for the Buckeyes after the game against Wisconsin. They get into how Wisconsin is well-coached team that doesn’t usually give up a lot of points. The offense is continuing to play at another level, and the defensive foundation is much higher than last year.

To conclude the show, Chris and Jordan give their final thoughts on the performance, discuss injuries, and what’s next for the Buckeyes.

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330