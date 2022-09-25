LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud recap Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from the press conference following No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 24. Buckeye head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud met with the media to provide insight into how the home team was able to effectively dominate every aspect of the game.

Day discussed why the stable of Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson is working so well when tandem backfields have often underperformed in the past for Ohio State, He also praises the defense for effectively shutting down Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen during the meaningful portion of the game, and he discusses some of the injuries that his team has been dealing with.

Stroud talks about the momentum that the offense built in the early portion of the game and how that carried the entire team forward. The quarterback also praised the team’s two top running backs, not only for their carrying of the ball, but also their pass blocking as well. He also reiterated how important the offensive line is to the team’s ability to score seemingly at all.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

