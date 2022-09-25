Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Buckeyes beat up Badgers in B1G opener

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, Gene and Josh recap Ohio State’s Week 4 victory over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes entered the contest with a bunch of injuries, including once again missing top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as well as three scholarship cornerbacks, but it was no problem as they dismantled the Badgers in Columbus, 52-21. C.J. Stroud continued to excel in his Heisman campaign, Cade Stover proved once again to be a reliable offensive weapon, and Jim Knowles’ defense held Paul Chryst’s squad in check. Ohio State is 4-0 to begin the season, and there is a lot to like about Ryan Day’s group on both sides of the ball.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be back to two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye