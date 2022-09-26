Ohio State dominates Wisconsin with five-star DL target in attendance

It wasn’t just a big victory for Ohio State on the gridiron this weekend when they disposed of Wisconsin inside of Ohio Stadium by a count of 52-21. The Buckeyes also had the opportunity to make major waves on the recruiting trail, as a trio of top targets made their way to Columbus to check out the action. Plus, Chris Holtmann dished out a new offer in the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday morning.

Keeley makes Buckeye unofficial visit

It was no secret coming into the weekend that the biggest visitor for Saturday’s contest was 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley of Berkeley Prep (FL) — a longtime Ohio State target. The former Notre Dame commit made his second visit to Columbus in the month of September, and this one was of the unofficial variety.

That means Keeley, who used his official visit with the Buckeyes for the contest against the Irish, made this visit on his own dime. In doing so, the Tampa native was able to get another close look at what Ohio State has to offer and the 6-foot-6, 242-pounder was also able to spend some time with a few current Buckeye pledges.

Among the Ohio State commitments that Keeley had the opportunity to build a stronger bond with include Brandon Inniss, Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Arvell Reese, and Bryson Rodgers. While Keeley still has an official visit to Alabama coming, the Buckeyes seem to be gaining momentum in this battle, but it may all hinge on overcoming the trip to Tuscaloosa.

Also making the trip to check out the Buckeyes dominating performance was 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kayden MacDonald of North Gwinnett (GA), who told Bucknuts that he saw “everything he needed to see” on his official visit, and 2024 four-star cornerback Charles Lester III of Riverview (FL), according to Chad Simmons of On3.com.

Harris lands Ohio State offer

Aside from the victory on the football field and the importance of the prospects that took in the win, Ohio State also made headlines on the hardwood when head coach Chris Holtmann dished out an offer to 2024 four-star small forward Darren Harris of Paul VI Catholic (VA) on Saturday morning.

Excited to receive an offer from The Ohio State University pic.twitter.com/zoMnOk6KS0 — Darren Harris (@darrenwh11) September 24, 2022

Harris’ offer list isn’t a lengthy one for now, but the Fairfax native has picked up offers from Duke, Georgetown, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and now Ohio State among others.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing prospect currently slots in as a consensus Top 50 prospect as he controls the No. 45 slot overall in the class. Harris also comes in as the 10th best small forward in next years recruiting cycle, and is the highest graded prospect from Virginia.

