I-70 Football Podcast: Ohio State and Minnesota separate from the pack

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Welcome to the newest episode of the I-70 Football Show. Week 4 has come and gone, and taught us a lot about the Big Ten while setting up some major games in the future — some as early as Week 5. Ohio State ran Wisconsin off the field, going up 28-0 before the Badgers got off the bus. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Wisconsin’s offense showed up, and by then it was far too late as the game was already out of hand. Minnesota had a similar experience against Michigan State, dominating them in every facet of the game in a victory that proves they’re a true conference contender.

Illinois continued its winning ways, while Northwestern was upset by Miami (OH), a middling program in the Mid-American Conference. Indiana comes back to earth after getting bullied by Cincinnati, and two former Big Ten quarterbacks shine on their new teams. In their Week 5 review, Dante and Jordan talk about the games that have an immediate impact. Minnesota starts its journey toward becoming the Big Ten West champion with a game against Purdue, while Michigan State and Maryland hope to bounce back after losing last week. Illinois has been a pleasant surprise this season, and has a legitimate shot at upsetting Wisconsin, a team who has largely been a disappointment so far.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan discusses his upcoming trip to Louisana. He gets to go to Death Valley and watch LSU play Tennessee and experience a true sicko game in person as the Saints take on the Seahawks. Dante’s bank account is so full he’s planning on getting a tattoo and celebrating Kent State’s homecoming.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216