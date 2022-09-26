Stick to Sports Podcast: This Ohio State football team is ridiculously fun to watch

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games.

On today’s episode, Matt and Jami get into just how freaking fun it is to watch the 2022 edition of the Ohio State football team. Despite all of the winning that the program has done over the past two decades, many of the games have been difficult to get through for a variety of reasons. Not this year though, as the team is dynamic, exciting, and loaded with potential on both sides of the ball.

They also talk about Saturday’s “Wear Black Game,” alternate jerseys, the potential end of games on ESPN and ABC, and the new season of “The Great British Baking Show,”

Holly Rowe’s farewell from Ohio Stadium: https://twitter.com/sportsiren/status/1573874914385428480

Jami and Matt’s Joint Recommendation: The new season of “The Great British Baking Show” (“The Great British Bake-Off” in the U.K.) on Netflix

