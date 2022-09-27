You’re Nuts: What branded items would you want to see Ohio State players wear?

Look good, play good. Marvin Harrison Jr. certainly took that mantra up a notch on Saturday night against Wisconsin. Harrison’s three catches for 46 yards wasn’t his best performance of the season, but it didn’t really matter since Ohio State scored touchdowns on their first four drives of the game on their way to a 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing with an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats ❄️ pic.twitter.com/gmQiU3gCpk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

Even though Harrison was overshadowed by the what Emeka Egbuka and Cade Stover did catching passes from C.J. Stroud against the Badgers, Harrison made some waves with what he was wearing in the first half on Saturday night. Harrison made sure to accentuate Ohio State’s “blackout” uniforms with a pair of black and white Louis Vuitton cleats, and a black Apple Watch.

We have seen plenty of branded cleats, or other accessory items in the NFL. Now that trend is starting to make its way to college football with the introduction of NIL legislation in college athletics. While there are some fans that are traditionalists and want everything to look the same, the introduction of more branded items allows the players to show off some of their personality.

Today’s question: What branded items would you want to see Ohio State players wear?

Brett’s answer: Scarlet and gray Zubaz pants

In some ways, I’m the old man yelling at clouds. I don’t really think Ohio State needs alternate uniforms since their traditional uniforms are iconic. All Ohio State needs to do is throw some gray shoulder stripes on the uniforms and they would be perfection. I get it though, the school needs to come up with some of these alternate uniforms to not only sell more jerseys, but also to catch the eyes of recruits.

Anyone that knows me knows that I’m not a very fashionable guy. My current Ohio State jersey is a No. 3 jersey that I bought like 15 years ago when Brandon Saine was sporting that number. At least now I can claim that jersey is just a vintage Miyan Williams jersey. Honestly, I’ve migrated from jerseys to the “shirtseys” since they are a lot less than shelling out $100 or more for a replica jersey.

One staple of my exceptionally simple wardrobe is a pair of Buffalo Bills Zubaz pants. The pants usually get plenty of positive reactions because not only do a lot of people seem to love Buffalo Bills fans, they are pretty loud in terms of the design. Also, they are the comfiest pair of pants I’ve ever owned, to the point where I never want to wear jeans or most other types of pants ever again.

I know there would be a lot of people that would hate the football team wearing Ohio State Zubaz-themed pants in a game, but I just know that in a short time there would be plenty of fans wearing the same pants. Just imagine tailgating on a chilly fall morning for an Ohio State game in a pair of comfy Buckeye Zubaz. Any opponents seeing Ohio State come out of the tunnel in Zubaz-themed pants would be ready to get back on the bus before the game even kicked off.

Meredith’s answer: Louboutin cleats

The LV cleats were another level, but I’m also going to go with a cleat option. Imagine Christian Louboutin cleats with the iconic red (scarlet) soles. It would be a pretty neat conversion of brands between the famed French designer and Ohio State. I mean, look at these shark-inspired sneakers.

The Sharky Sock sneaker will have you walking on sunshine this summer. Discover more on https://t.co/pTWG3uLXcH. #ChristianLouboutin #Loubishark pic.twitter.com/9oRQZPUMzg — Christian Louboutin (@LouboutinWorld) August 14, 2022

Similar to the Louis Vuitton cleats, it’s not as though Louboutin cleats would scream durability or performance the way that cleats made by brands like Nike (which is why it’s probably best to stick to the classics). However, the LVs do whisper of style, refinement and finesse, which fits the persona of Harrison—a graceful receiver who is breaking out from under his father’s reputation and building his own brand.

What would Louboutin cleats represent? This designer prides himself on agility, confidence and control, almost like a running back like TreVeyon Henderson who so effectively controls the ball and does so with speed. A veteran back, he doesn’t hesitate, but runs at full speed and with confidence.

What might these cleats look like? Classic, black, sleek and, of course, with a signature scarlet heel.