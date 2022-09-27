Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target

Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines.

Keon Keeley update

It is not news that Ohio State has been giving 2023 five-star defensive end target Keon Keeley (Tampa, FL / Berkeley Prep) a lot of attention as of late. Keeley officially visited with Ohio State for it’s home opener versus Notre Dame, and it was apparent that the visit gave him a lot to think about.

Just weeks later, Keeley and his family decided to visit with Ohio State on their own dime as they were in-town to watch the Buckeyes take on Wisconsin, a game which could not have been more impressive to watch. Following the game, we learned that the visit went as well as planned, as he was able to meet with members of the coaching staff, the current Ohio State roster, and some of the members of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class.

While Keeley took the weekend to think about his visit, on Monday, we learned some more insight into how the visit went and that Ohio State may very well be one of his top-two schools. The tea leaves surrounding Keeley show that Ohio State and Alabama are his top two schools, and they both have a 50/50 chance to land him. One of those reporting the update was Chad Simmons of On3.com.

On3's @ChadSimmons_ shares the latest on 5⭐️ EDGE Keon Keeley



“One source close to this told me it’s 50-50 right now at best between Alabama and Ohio State"



The Inside Scoop: https://t.co/maR9sbsGtR pic.twitter.com/TG2dAZKCwJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 26, 2022

If true, the above news is certainly a positive update for the Buckeyes. However, they are far from the runaway favorites, as Alabama will have a lot to say in this one.

Keeley committed to Notre Dame back in 2021 and he was the first member of the Irish’s recruiting class. However, prior to the start of the season, he announced his de-commitment from the program. Immediately following, a flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions came into play. So much so, it seemed that Alabama was the sure-fire program to land his commitment.

Keeley decided to take his time, and Florida and Ohio State became legitimate contenders with the former seemingly dropping off as of late. Now, the Buckeyes seem to be the favorites to land him, or at the very least have the momentum.

Here is the thing about momentum though — it shifts. There is a very real possibility that Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State following his upcoming official visit to Alabama, which is supposed to take place on Oct. 8. Expect Keeley and his family to take a few weeks at least to think-over the visits, and then decide on a date to announce his commitment. Regardless, this recruitment is certainly one Buckeye Nation should keep an eye on.

Keeley is the No. 1 DE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is also the No. 7 overall prospect. He is also the No. 2 prospect from the talent-rich state of Florida.

2025 Ohio OL to visit this weekend

To start the season, Ohio State was blessed with two prime time games that the Buckeyes were able to successfully turn into electric recruiting events. This coming weekend, the Buckeyes play host to Rutgers.

However, just because the game does not feature a bout between two blue-chip programs, one will definitely be taking the field, and that is all Ohio State needs to get recruits on campus. On Monday, we learned one of those visitors will be Columbus-native and 2025 inside offensive lineman target Jake Cook (Westerville, OH / Westerville North).

While it is certainly early in Cook’s recruitment, he has already amassed a handful of offers from Akron, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Massachusetts and Miami (OH). He will look to add an Ohio State offer to that list following the visit.

Quick Hits