It was supposed to be the toughest test to date for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and maybe it was, but Ryan Day’s team took care of business quickly and efficiently during Saturday night’s “blackout” game to the tune of a 52-21 drubbing of the Wisconsin Badgers. We didn’t expect quite such an easy win, and it remains to be seen how good this year’s Wisconsin team actually is, but it was nice not to have to sweat out a night game against a marquee opponent.

We broke down how the evening in the Horseshoe unfolded, checked in on our score predictions to see how close (or far) we were, and went through the stats sheet to see if our picks to click on offense and defense clicked or not.

We then welcomed Greg Patuto, the managing editor over at SBNation’s OnTheBanks, to the show to get us ready for Greg Schiano’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Greg (Patuto, not Schiano) did a great job of getting us up to speed on what’s new with the Knights, what Rutgers has been doing well, and where the team still has some growing to do. Our sincere thanks to Greg for stopping by and dropping the Rutgers knowledge on us.

We took our weekly walk through the other Big Ten games on the scoreboard, where the league tripped up in a few non-conference games and had very few competitive match-ups. We spent a few minutes on that entertaining Maryland game at Michigan in which the Terrapins wadded up a legit chance to get a road upset and threw it in the garbage. Mike Locksley may one day learn when timeouts should be used, but that day has not yet come, as Maryland could have avoided a couple of problems with a simple hand gesture toward the referee — no, not that one, the legal one.

Finally, we put our pride and our good names on the line as we made our score predictions and selected our picks to click for Ohio State vs. Rutgers this Saturday.

We’ll be back next week to analyze the Rutgers game, check on our picks and predictions, and get ready for Ohio State’s first road trip of the year as the Buckeyes head to East Lansing. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.