LGHL Uncut: Chris Holtmann speaks at Ohio State media day

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode, you will hear uncut audio from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann during the program’s annual media day, held inside the practice gym at the Schottenstein Center. Holtmann spoke for about 30 minutes and touched on a bit of everything, starting with the health of Justice Sueing and ending with Tanner Holden’s gradual improvement and progression.

In between, Holtmann was also asked questions about LeBron James, NIL, Sean McNeil not being just another Justin Ahrens, and his team’s porous defense the past two seasons — among other topics. He also thanked the roughly 60 media members for joining this season to, “tell the stories of these young men.” Holtmann ensured that Team 124 is a fun group that fans will enjoy following and getting to know as the season progresses.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com