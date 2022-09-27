Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State names three players of the game against Wisconsin
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Discusses Standout Performers from Wisconsin Game, “Continuing to Build and Grow and Enhance” Against Rutgers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Tommy is on his way to becoming an All-American:
Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 26, 2022
Kaevon Merriweather, @HawkeyeFootball
Tommy Eichenberg, @OhioStateFB
pic.twitter.com/Z2CRz2PYYc
A look at Ohio State’s opening offensive possession vs. Wisconsin that set the tone, demonstrated potential
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes dominant win over Wisconsin
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Snap Counts: 63 Ohio State Players See Game Action as Starters Play into Fourth Quarter of Big Ten Opener Blowout Win vs. Wisconsin
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: When will Ohio State’s defense finally get tested?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
I know this is crazy to say four games into a season, but I think Cade Stover is on his way to becoming the best tight end in Ohio State history:
Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 26, 2022
pic.twitter.com/cUfzV4PXMn
Ohio State building momentum with a balanced, explosive, versatile offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State final thoughts: Full-unit defensive dominance and a 2-RB monster brewing
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
What a weird week in the B1G:
B1G Thoughts: Reviewing the Big Ten a third of the way through the 2022 season
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
J.K. Dobbins plays his first game since January 2021; Joey Bosa suffers groin injury: Ohio State NFL roundup
Tim Bielik, cleveland.com
FYI on the weird game time:
Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 26, 2022
4 P.M. Oct. 8
@ABCNetwork | @971thefan
pic.twitter.com/pq0fZhtxgj
On the Hardwood
Today was Ohio State men’s basketball media day:
What did we learn at Ohio State men’s basketball media day?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: Ohio State’s Big Ten schedule will do them no favors
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Healthy once again, Justice Sueing hoping to lead Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Softball: Buckeyes Intrasquad Exhibition Gives First Look at Freshmen, 2023 Team
Luke Caputo, The Lantern
Could any Big Ten mascot beat Brutus in a fight?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Opens Conference Play with Weekend Split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska
Patrick Kenney, The Lantern
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes 4th of 16 After Day 1 of Inverness Intercollegiate
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Six percent seems low...
Ed West (@edwest) September 25, 2022
