Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 27, 2022

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names three players of the game against Wisconsin

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Discusses Standout Performers from Wisconsin Game, “Continuing to Build and Grow and Enhance” Against Rutgers

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Tommy is on his way to becoming an All-American:

A look at Ohio State’s opening offensive possession vs. Wisconsin that set the tone, demonstrated potential

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes dominant win over Wisconsin

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Snap Counts: 63 Ohio State Players See Game Action as Starters Play into Fourth Quarter of Big Ten Opener Blowout Win vs. Wisconsin

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: When will Ohio State’s defense finally get tested?

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

I know this is crazy to say four games into a season, but I think Cade Stover is on his way to becoming the best tight end in Ohio State history:

My weekly “Cade Stover is awesome” tweet.



The TE had 2 TD catches vs. Wisconsin, but his blocking was a key part of OSU’s offensive success. Stover and LT Paris Johnson spring this run. pic.twitter.com/cUfzV4PXMn — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 26, 2022

Ohio State building momentum with a balanced, explosive, versatile offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State final thoughts: Full-unit defensive dominance and a 2-RB monster brewing

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

What a weird week in the B1G:

B1G Thoughts: Reviewing the Big Ten a third of the way through the 2022 season

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

J.K. Dobbins plays his first game since January 2021; Joey Bosa suffers groin injury: Ohio State NFL roundup

Tim Bielik, cleveland.com

FYI on the weird game time:

On the Hardwood

Today was Ohio State men’s basketball media day:

What did we learn at Ohio State men’s basketball media day?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Ohio State’s Big Ten schedule will do them no favors

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Healthy once again, Justice Sueing hoping to lead Ohio State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Buckeyes Intrasquad Exhibition Gives First Look at Freshmen, 2023 Team

Luke Caputo, The Lantern

Could any Big Ten mascot beat Brutus in a fight?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Opens Conference Play with Weekend Split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska

Patrick Kenney, The Lantern

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes 4th of 16 After Day 1 of Inverness Intercollegiate

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Six percent seems low...