Week 3 Roundup: Buckeyes in the NFL

What a week in the NFL! A lot of Buckeyes showed out this week, and I wanted to highlight their performances and starts to the season. Additionally, some returned from injury, while others, unfortunately, left games with injury. Here’s everything you need to know from Week 3 of the NFL from a scarlet and gray point of view.

Justin Fields, Bears QB

Fields continued to struggle this week, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. He went 8-for-17 with 106 yards and zero touchdowns. He ended up throwing two picks and got sacked five times. He did put his legs to use though, rushing for 47 yards. Chicago ended up with a win, however. Someone please get this man a good offensive line and some skill talent around him.

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens RB

After missing the entirety of last season and the first two games of this season due to a torn ACL, Dobbins finally made his highly anticipated return Sunday. He was very limited, however. On seven carries, he rushed for 23 yards. It was super nice to see him healthy and back on the field again. I can’t wait to see how he looks once he ramps up his carries.

Chris Olave, Saints WR

Olave had his best week so far in his young rookie season. He had nine receptions for 147 yards. He actually has the most receiving yards on the team, leading a group with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. CO12 is still looking for his first NFL touchdown. Hopefully that comes next week.

Michael Thomas, Saints WR

The aforementioned Thomas hasn’t had the greatest return from injury, still seeking his first 100 yard game this season. This past week he had five receptions for 49 yards and zero touchdowns. He did have two TDs in Week 1, however. Thomas, Olave and Landry could be a scary trio if they all get going.

Noah Brown, Cowboys WR

How about Noah Brown’s start to the season? He only has 12 receptions on the season, yet racked up 192 yards. He also has one touchdown. With Ceedee Lamb as WR1, Brown has really stepped up considering how desperately the Cowboys needed some other receivers. Let’s see if his targets start to increase.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB

Zeke seems to be on the downside of his career, which has already spanned seven years (can you believe it)? His numbers are down, but he is also splitting time with Tony Pollard. So far this season, he hasn’t reached 60 rushing yards in any game. I’m curious to see if he finds his groove as the season goes on, as he is also searching for his first TD this season.

Garrett Wilson, Jets WR

Wilson has been a beast this season! He has quickly become WR1, as he leads the Jets in total yards with 214. This past week was a bit down from the week prior, as he finished with 60 yards on six receptions. However, he was also injured and out of the game for a bit before he battled through it and came back in. He is so much fun to watch.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders WR

McLaurin has had a hot start to the season, having his best game Sunday. He had six receptions for 102 yards, totaling 235 on the year. He may be one of the lone bright spots on this team, as Washington hasn’t had the best beginning to this season. Hopefully once Chase Young returns, he can be a bright spot, too.

Other Injury Notes: