Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites that cover Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll collect all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and put them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

No timetable set for Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State kicker Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Not Putting Timetable on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Return, Hopes Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Will Be Back Against Rutgers

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes move on to Rutgers prep (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes keep focus on competitive stamina as October slate nears

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How is this even a question at this point? Damn, making a national college football show must be so easy.

Walton on lack of depth at corner: ‘That’s why you have everybody ready’ | Praises play of Johnson, Brown

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Will Ohio State football cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown play against Rutgers?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Continuing Tradition: Block O to Nod at Its Past During Card Stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday

Olivia Riley, The Lantern

Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson give Buckeyes emergin depth in cornerback room

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Miyan Williams (@Miyannnn3) has been the most difficult ball carrier to bring down in the Big Ten this season pic.twitter.com/P8ObPEeMuw — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) September 27, 2022

Boots on the Ground: 31 up-close observations from Ohio State’s 31-point drubbing of Wisconsin

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What branded items would you want to see Ohio State players wear?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Week 3 Roundup: Buckeyes in the NFL

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hear Holtmann’s full press conference here:

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Guzdanski and Murray Secure New Titles

Ohio State Athletics

“That’s Something They Don’t Want”: Ohio State Basketball Players Dish on How a Game Against the Football Buckeyes Would Go

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Golf: Goldovan Posts Another Top 5, Buckeyes Finish 7th at Inverness

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Borkovic Adapting to US, Role with the Buckeyes

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I am very excited about this but also glad that this means that Hugh won’t be the long-term Logan in the MCU.