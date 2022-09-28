Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites that cover Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll collect all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and put them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
No timetable set for Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State kicker Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Not Putting Timetable on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Return, Hopes Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Will Be Back Against Rutgers
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes move on to Rutgers prep (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Buckeyes keep focus on competitive stamina as October slate nears
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
How is this even a question at this point? Damn, making a national college football show must be so easy.
Is @OhioStateFB a true CFP title contender this season?@joelklatt thinks so (via @JoelKlattShow)pic.twitter.com/17GuA2xj7b— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2022
Walton on lack of depth at corner: ‘That’s why you have everybody ready’ | Praises play of Johnson, Brown
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Will Ohio State football cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown play against Rutgers?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Continuing Tradition: Block O to Nod at Its Past During Card Stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday
Olivia Riley, The Lantern
Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson give Buckeyes emergin depth in cornerback room
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Miyan Williams (@Miyannnn3) has been the most difficult ball carrier to bring down in the Big Ten this season pic.twitter.com/P8ObPEeMuw— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) September 27, 2022
Boots on the Ground: 31 up-close observations from Ohio State’s 31-point drubbing of Wisconsin
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What branded items would you want to see Ohio State players wear?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Week 3 Roundup: Buckeyes in the NFL
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Hear Holtmann’s full press conference here:
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: Guzdanski and Murray Secure New Titles
Ohio State Athletics
“That’s Something They Don’t Want”: Ohio State Basketball Players Dish on How a Game Against the Football Buckeyes Would Go
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Golf: Goldovan Posts Another Top 5, Buckeyes Finish 7th at Inverness
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Borkovic Adapting to US, Role with the Buckeyes
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I am very excited about this but also glad that this means that Hugh won’t be the long-term Logan in the MCU.
Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022
Loading comments...