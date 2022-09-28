 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 28, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites that cover Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll collect all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and put them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

No timetable set for Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State kicker Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Not Putting Timetable on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Return, Hopes Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Will Be Back Against Rutgers
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes move on to Rutgers prep (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes keep focus on competitive stamina as October slate nears
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Walton on lack of depth at corner: ‘That’s why you have everybody ready’ | Praises play of Johnson, Brown
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Will Ohio State football cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown play against Rutgers?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Continuing Tradition: Block O to Nod at Its Past During Card Stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday
Olivia Riley, The Lantern

Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson give Buckeyes emergin depth in cornerback room
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Boots on the Ground: 31 up-close observations from Ohio State’s 31-point drubbing of Wisconsin
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What branded items would you want to see Ohio State players wear?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Week 3 Roundup: Buckeyes in the NFL
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Guzdanski and Murray Secure New Titles
Ohio State Athletics

“That’s Something They Don’t Want”: Ohio State Basketball Players Dish on How a Game Against the Football Buckeyes Would Go
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Golf: Goldovan Posts Another Top 5, Buckeyes Finish 7th at Inverness
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Borkovic Adapting to US, Role with the Buckeyes
Gaurav Law, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

