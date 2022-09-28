Ohio State target and four-star OL from Indiana looks to be nearing a decision

Despite it being a relatively quiet day on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, Ohio State could be on the verge of adding their second prospect into the fold for the 2024 recruiting class sooner rather than later. Plus, a blue-chip prospect from Georgia in next years cycle says the Buckeyes are one of the programs recruiting him the hardest thus far.

Moore nearing end of recruitment

It’s no secret that first year offensive line coach Justin Frye has his sights set on 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore of New Palestine (IN) as he is one of just four interior lineman in the class that has already landed an offer from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder isn’t exactly hiding that fact that he is interested in the Buckeyes, as well as he has made multiple visits to Columbus in this month alone. The first trip for Moore this month was the opening weekend contest in which he was able to see Ohio State down Notre Dame. This past weekend, Moore made his way back to campus, and was able to take in the Buckeyes destruction of the Badgers. He was also able to spend a little time with a potential future teammate in the process.

“I got to talk to Luke Montgomery a bit, and he was just asking me about where I’m at in the recruiting process.” From the looks of it, Moore could be on the verge of reaching the conclusion of that process sometime next month.

According to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, Moore will make a visit to Wisconsin this weekend when the Badgers face off against Illinois. After that, the Indiana standout will go into decision making mode and chose his collegiate home “in the coming weeks.”

As of now, it’s Ohio State who is the unanimous favorite on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, and unless Wisconsin is able to dramatically shift the trajectory of his recruitment, the Buckeyes look to be the team that will come out victorious in the race for Moore. If that’s indeed the case, it will be a welcomed addition for the aforementioned Frye and 2024 five-star quarterback and Ohio State pledge Dylan Raiola of Chandler (AZ).

Moore currently pencils in as a Too 100 player in the class at No. 91 overall. Perhaps more impressive is that the Indiana talent ranks as the fourth-best interior offensive lineman in the class, and is the top-ranked player in the state.

Smith feeling Ohio State love

Another prospect in next years class that the Buckeyes have done a tremendous job recruiting so far is four-star right end Michael Smith of Calvary Day School (GA). The Savannah native made that known on Tuesday when he named Ohio State one of the three programs recruiting him the hardest.

Country's No. 6 TE who visited #OhioState over the weekend tells @247Sports Georgia recruiting insider @Mansell247 #Buckeyes are one of three teams recruiting him the hardest. On @Bucknuts247. VIP https://t.co/saQ2n52YfL @OSUCoachKDub — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) September 27, 2022

As noted above by 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic, Smith also made the trip up to Columbus, much like the aforementioned Moore, and watched Ohio State take care of business against Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes seem to have put themselves in a respectable position for the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder already despite no hint of clarity on when a potential decision could come for the Georgia prospect. A trio of other programs that are considered “warm” for Smith on his 247Sports profile include Central Florida, Kentucky, and Miami (FL).

Smith is one of just six prospects at the tight end position is 2024 that have been offered by the Buckeyes. However, a pair of those have already made their pledge elsewhere which makes it fair to say that Smith could potentially be the top remaining target on the board at the position at this time.

Smith slots outside of the Top 100 prospects that the class to offer but an impressive season for the Cavaliers could be a reason for Smith to rise from his current 128th overall ranking. As for tight ends, Smith grades out as the sixth best prospect at the position in his class and slots in as the No. 22 best player from the always talented state of Georgia.

Quick Hits