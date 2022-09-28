The Dotted Line Podcast: Breaking down biggest recruits on campus for Wisconsin game

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

On this episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s recruiting-centric podcast, LGHL’s Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser take a look at the major recruits who were on campus for last Saturday’s win over Wisconsin. Though five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley is crystal balled to go to Alabama, the Buckeyes are hoping to still have a shot following his second visit in September.

And while they might be getting a bit ahead of themselves, Matt and Caleb daydream about how great it would be to get Keeley and/or any combination of him, fellow five-star defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei or Damon Wilson.

They also talk about four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class Jeremiah Smith, four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph, and more.

