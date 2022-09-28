LGHL Asks: What were your takeaways from Wisconsin win? What will happen vs. Rutgers?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

It is mid-week here in Buckeye Nation which means that it is time to turn our attention to Saturday’s opponent, the 3-1... Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Look, there is almost zero chance that this game is competitive, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want your thoughts on things.

But, before we get into all of your State University of New Jersey-related thoughts, let’s take a look back at the Buckeyes’ beatdown of the Wisconsin Badgers from last weekend.

Question 1: What was your biggest takeaway from Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin?

Despite the fact that the Buckeyes beat a traditional Big Ten power by 31 points on Saturday, some fans still found things to complain about. So, this question is to gauge where you came down following the big win over the Badgers.

Let us know what your thoughts were following the win.

Question 2: If Rutgers makes Saturday’s game close, it will be primarily because:

At this point in the week, we aren’t exactly sure which — if any — of Rutgers’ quarterbacks will be healthy and available, but they have two different options that bring unique skill sets to the table. While Noah Vedral is the more veteran option for Schiano, sophomore Gavin Wimsatt was the No. 4 dual-threat QB recruit in the 2021 class.

Given how the Buckeyes struggled at times to contain and tackle Toledo’s Dequan Finn, if Wimsatt is healthy, that very well could end up being a challenge for Jim Knowles’ defense. However, if Vedral does end up playing the more experienced, pro-style QB could pose something of a problem with the thin and injured cornerback position.

While it’s less likely, we all know that Greg Schiano is an expert defensive coach, and I suppose it is possible that he could come up with a way to limit Stroud and the offense. I don’t think that is anywhere near realistic, but I guess stranger things have happened.

Question 3: What will be the outcome of Saturday’s game against Rutgers?

If this Saturday, Ohio State plays as well as they did in the first half against Wisconsin, 41.5 points is almost a certainty, but that is a tall task, heck, even the Buckeyes couldn’t maintain that pace for a full game (Day taking his foot off of the gas notwithstanding).

They say that great teams win, elite teams cover. In the case of Saturday’s game against Rutgers, do you think that the Buckeyes will be elite? I will share my score prediction when we give you the results of the survey later in the week.

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

*=depending on when you see this, there might be a typo in one of the responses in the first question.

