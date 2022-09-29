An updated look at the Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

C.J. Stroud, QB - Ohio State: +140 (Favorite)

C.J. Stroud entered the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite after a dominant campaign in his first year as a starter, and has done nothing to dissuade people from thinking any differently through the first four weeks of action. Completing over 70% of his passes thus far, the Ohio State quarterback has thrown for over 1,200 yards with 16 touchdowns to just one interception. He has helped lead the Buckeyes to a 4-0 start, including wins over Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Even despite beginning the year as the favorite, Stroud has actually managed to improve his odds from the +220 preseason line.

Bryce Young, QB - Alabama: +200

There has only be one two-time Heisman Trophy winner in the award’s history, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is attempting to do just that having earned the accolade in 2021. Like Stroud, he has done nothing so far to dissuade people from listing him as the No. 2 contender, still sitting behind Stroud but also improving his odds from +380 in the preseason to close the gap just a bit. In the Tide’s 4-0 start, including a close call on the road against Texas, Young has thrown for a little over 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns to two picks on 68.6% passing. He has added another 150 yards and two scores with his legs.

Caleb Williams, QB - USC: +600

There is a little bit of a gap between the top two guys and the rest of the field, but Caleb Williams as well has increased his odds from being +700 in the preseason while still remaining the No. 3 guy on the list. Following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, the new Trojans quarterback has thrown for 1,054 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions through four weeks. Like Young, he adds a bit of an extra dynamic with his legs, rushing for 100 yards and two scores as well.

Hendon Hooker, QB - Tennessee: +1600

While the top three guys from the preseason remain in their spots, we have a new challenger appearing as the fourth-best odds to take home this year’s Heisman Trophy: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. The former Virginia Tech QB is in his second season with the Volunteers, and has put up impressive numbers in his team’s 4-0 start with a pair of ranked wins over Pitt and Florida. Hooker has thrown for 1,170 yards on 71.4% completions with seven touchdowns and no picks. He can move the ball with his legs as well, adding 175 rushing yards and a trio of TDs on the ground. The hot opening act from the Tennessee QB has moved him all the way up from his preseason +4000 odds — ranking as the No. 11 guy — to where he sits now.

Others among the top 10:

Stetson Bennett IV, QB - Georgia: +1800

Jalon Daniels, QB - Kansas (!!): +2500

Dillon Gabriel, QB - Oklahoma: +3000

Will Anderson Jr., LB - Alabama: +3000

Sam Hartman, QB - Wake Forest: +3500

Blake Corum, RB - Michigan: +3500

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.