Bucketheads Podcast: Recapping Ohio State men’s basketball media day

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

This week, Connor and Justin recap the info and quotes that Connor was able to grab while at the Ohio State men’s basketball media day on Monday afternoon. Players were available for 45 minutes at various stations throughout the practice gym, and Chris Holtmann spoke for about 30 minutes after the players were done.

Connor spent the most time speaking to freshmen Brice Sensabugh, Roddy Gayle, and Bruce Thornton, as well as senior forward Justice Sueing, who is fully healthy and very excited to play in the Maui Invitational this season, in his home state of Hawaii. Chris Holtmann followed with roughly 30 minutes of media availability, hitting on a plethora of topics including who one of the three Ohio State captains will be.

Justin and Connor use Holtmann’s comments as talking points in breaking down the Buckeyes, spitballing their ceiling in the Big Ten, and challenge Ken Pomeroy to come on the podcast.

