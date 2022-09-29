Play Like a Girl Podcast: What we figured out about Ohio State while not being able to hear the game

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Tia and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

This week on Play Like a Girl, Tia and Meredith managed to talk a lot about dogs:

How Cam Johnston got five punts downed inside the 20-yard line last week, meaning five pups’ adoption fees were covered courtesy of Tia and Cam

Jess Sims holding a li’l coonhound pupper on College Gameday and what defines a mascot dog

The underdogs who beat Oklahoma (but were they really underdogs?)

Meredith’s new doggo!

Of course there’s actual football to be discussed as well, so the pair discuss what we learned from Ohio State’s thrashing of Wisconsin, Michigan’s skirt of defeat against Maryland and Minnesota’s thumping of Michigan State.

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Tia Johnston

Twitter: @tiajohnston_

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein