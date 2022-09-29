Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: What were your takeaways from Wisconsin win? What will happen vs. Rutgers?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Lessons Learned as Buckeyes gear up for Rutgers

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Watch Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson, Matthew Jones, Robbie Hickman, Josh Proctor, Jesse Mirco, J.T. Tuimoloau and Taron Vincent Recap Ohio State’s First Month of the Season

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Column: What have we learned through one week of conference play?

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Settle in as @MattyAOSU breaks down Saturday's matchup between @OhioStateFB and Rutgers with this week’s Tools of the Game powered by @DEWALTtough#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ycZ5DuqMf1 — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 28, 2022

Ohio State vs. Rutgers football: Greg Schiano breaks down QB situation, ‘going to Columbus to win the game’

Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports

Rutgers Defensive Player to Watch: Safety Christian Izien

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is disguising the Buckeyes’ looks on defense (paywall)

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

QBs Since 2000 w/ 1,200+ Pass Yards, 16+ Pass TD, 200+ PER, & <= 1 INT in their 1st 4 Games of a Season:



C.J. Stroud - 2022

Tua Tagovailoa - 2019

Geno Smith - 2012

RG3 - 2011 @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/9524LiC4a0 — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) September 28, 2022

How young cornerbacks are changing Buckeyes secondary outlook (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Evaluating Buckeyes cornerback depth, health entering October (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

The coach who led Ohio State’s cornerbacks through a painful, humbling start to the season (paywall)

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Buckeyes showing early improvement finishing drives in red zone

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: OSU is playing the best football in the country

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s defense getting pressure, and more sacks could soon come (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football stadium receives historical marker for 100-year anniversary

Mariah Guzman, 247Sports

Family guy: Palaie Gaoteote proud of his parents, siblings and ancestors

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: Nurf guns, improv games; what’s the best way to make a boring game interesting?

Matt Tamanini and JamiJurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

One looming question for each Ohio State player as practice begins

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

“First day of practice as you can see went marvelous” - @_Issaaac



Great way to end first day with a treat for the coaches’ kids pic.twitter.com/dOlAppHMXX — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) September 28, 2022

Justice Sueing “110%” Healthy After Yearlong Injury Layoff, Says “I Feel Better Than I Felt, Ever” Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale

Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Stieber Relishes Introduction Into Hall of Fame, Continues Leaving Impact as Assistant Coach

Robbie Mackinnon, The Lantern

Women’s Cross Country: Engel Earns Second Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

And there is history: