Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 29, 2022

For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: What were your takeaways from Wisconsin win? What will happen vs. Rutgers?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Lessons Learned as Buckeyes gear up for Rutgers
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Watch Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson, Matthew Jones, Robbie Hickman, Josh Proctor, Jesse Mirco, J.T. Tuimoloau and Taron Vincent Recap Ohio State’s First Month of the Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Column: What have we learned through one week of conference play?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Settle in as @MattyAOSU breaks down Saturday's matchup between @OhioStateFB and Rutgers with this week’s Tools of the Game powered by @DEWALTtough#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ycZ5DuqMf1— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 28, 2022
Ohio State vs. Rutgers football: Greg Schiano breaks down QB situation, ‘going to Columbus to win the game’
Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports
Rutgers Defensive Player to Watch: Safety Christian Izien
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is disguising the Buckeyes’ looks on defense (paywall)
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
QBs Since 2000 w/ 1,200+ Pass Yards, 16+ Pass TD, 200+ PER, & <= 1 INT in their 1st 4 Games of a Season:— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) September 28, 2022
C.J. Stroud - 2022
Tua Tagovailoa - 2019
Geno Smith - 2012
RG3 - 2011 @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/9524LiC4a0
How young cornerbacks are changing Buckeyes secondary outlook (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Evaluating Buckeyes cornerback depth, health entering October (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
The coach who led Ohio State’s cornerbacks through a painful, humbling start to the season (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Buckeyes showing early improvement finishing drives in red zone
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: OSU is playing the best football in the country
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s defense getting pressure, and more sacks could soon come (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State football stadium receives historical marker for 100-year anniversary
Mariah Guzman, 247Sports
Family guy: Palaie Gaoteote proud of his parents, siblings and ancestors
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
You’re Nuts: Nurf guns, improv games; what’s the best way to make a boring game interesting?
Matt Tamanini and JamiJurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
One looming question for each Ohio State player as practice begins
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
“First day of practice as you can see went marvelous” - @_Issaaac— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) September 28, 2022
Great way to end first day with a treat for the coaches’ kids pic.twitter.com/dOlAppHMXX
Justice Sueing “110%” Healthy After Yearlong Injury Layoff, Says “I Feel Better Than I Felt, Ever” Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale
Ohio State Athletics
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: Stieber Relishes Introduction Into Hall of Fame, Continues Leaving Impact as Assistant Coach
Robbie Mackinnon, The Lantern
Women’s Cross Country: Engel Earns Second Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade
Ohio State Athletics
BUCKEYES WIN‼️#GoBucks Tea❌53 pic.twitter.com/zGyar4PLkS— Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) September 29, 2022
And now for something completely different...
And there is history:
61 years since 61.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022
Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C
