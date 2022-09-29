Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman

The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.

Sure, this weekend won’t be the night game atmosphere the Buckeyes have had a couple of times already, but it’s still a chance to bring in top recruits. With more guys headed to campus this weekend, Ryan Day and his crew will be pulling double duty again as they have all season to this point, which means the work even after the game is not finished.

2024 five-star in town

The improvements on defense to this point in comparison to last year are night and day. While not perfect, Ohio State has shown a ton of examples that prove why Jim Knowles is the perfect fit and the right hire to run that side of the ball. The increase in production is being seen all over the field, and when looking at how the defensive line is playing, clearly this defensive coaching staff is not only teaching things the right way in terms of scheme, but they’re also getting the most out of players, and surely recruits are taking notice to that.

A key to the overall success of the defense, the defensive line is performing well right now. With guys like Mike Hall Jr. creating havoc for the opposing offenses, the defensive tackle position is yet another spot where the improvements have been seen. Position coach Larry Johnson continues to do what he does best, and that’s develop his players.

Hoping for another stand out performance this weekend from the guys up front, the Buckeyes will have the attention of their fans for one, but another big time target in the 2024 class will also be taking note of how this team looks in addition to the rest of the game day atmosphere. Scheduled to be in attendance this weekend, five-star Justin Scott will be taking in the Ohio State game in person on Saturday.

This is definitely one of the premier visitors that will be on site. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound Chicago native plays his prep ball at St. Ignatius, and is one of the top players in the country for his class regardless of position. The No. 31 player nationally, Scott is listed as the fourth best defensive lineman and the top player from Illinois for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. With nearly 25 offers to his names, Scott has no shortage of accolades, and with schools such as Texas A&M, Auburn, USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and a host of others including Ohio State, it’s easy to see why he’s as highly touted as he currently is.

Make no mistake about it too, he will be keeping tabs on the Buckeyes this weekend. Ohio State is looking to make a step in the right direction for being a serious contender for his services in the long haul.

Quick Hits

On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes will be hosting some more of their top targets this weekend, even without the primetime match-up atmosphere. Heading in from St. Louis, Missouri, four-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan (St. Louis, Missouri/Chritian Brothers College) will be here and taking in all that the Buckeyes have to offer.

No stranger to Ohio State, the prep powerhouse in Missouri, Christan Brothers College, has produced several elite talents over the years, and McClellan is just another top talent to come out of CBC with an interest in Ohio State.

The No. 204 player nationally, McClellan is the 29th best receiver in the 2024 class and the fifth best player from his home state all according to the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State will be heavily in the mix for the top receivers in the 2024 cycle, and Jeremiah is definitely a name worth paying attention to as his class continues to gain more momentum.

In-state linebacker in the 2025 class, Maddox Arnold, (Cincinnati, Ohio/Elder) will be visiting this weekend for the Rutgers game. A 6-foot-2, 208 pound high school sophomore, Arnold currently has one offer to his name from Purdue, and when his class is ready for their own recruiting rankings, it won’t be a surprise at all to see him listed as one of the better linebackers in the country.