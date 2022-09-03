LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch tonight’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game from home or in person

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the LGHL Tailgate podcast.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-16) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame | over/under 59

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Weather: 75°, 34% chance of rain, winds of 5-7 MPH

Fam, we did it! It was touch and go there for a little while, but we made it through another offseason, and it is finally college football season again. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes come into this season with a lot to prove. Despite going 10-2 and winning the Rose Bowl last season, the campaign was a disappointment, mainly due to the team’s inability to convert in short-yardage situations on offense or stop anybody on defense.

With a new defensive coaching staff in place, not only are fans anticipating a new look from the unit, but also a new attitude as well.

The Fighting Irish went through some coaching turnovers of their own. Former OSU linebacker Marcus Freeman became the team’s head coach ahead of the Fiesta Bowl and since has installed a new staff mixing returning coaches with new, including former Miami (FL) head coach Al Golden as defensive coordinator.

Both teams have a lot to prove in this game and this season, and fortunately, I think it is the Buckeyes who will be the ones making a statement tonight.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 45-21

C.J. Stroud: Passing: 380 yards, 4 TDs

TreVeyon Henderson: 1 TD

Miyan Williams: 1 TD

Ohio State Defense: 2 interceptions

