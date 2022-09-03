LGHL’s 2022 Ohio State and college football season predictions

As the Ohio State football team prepares to embark on the 2021 college football season your favorite Ohio State SB Nation blog, no, not that one... not that one either... the other one. No, I’m talking about Land-Grant Holy Land. To get ready for the season, our panel of experts refuses to be silenced by the inevitable shaming at the hands of Freezing Cold Takes, and is putting their collective knowledge where their typing fingers are.
Fifteen LGHL writers and editors have made predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Big Ten Conference, and college football as a whole. Let us know who you are — and aren’t — agreeing with in the comments below. And don’t worry, we will be revisiting these come season’s end.
Who will lead Ohio State in rushing yardage this season?
Literally everyone picked TreVeyon Henderson.
How many yards will Ohio State’s rushing leader have this season?
Rushing Total Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|1,374
|Chip Minnich
|1,300
|Chris Renne
|1,463
|Connor Lemons
|1,400
|Dan Hessler
|1,755
|David Wheeler
|1,250
|Gene Ross
|1,465
|Jordan Williams
|1,506
|Josh Dooley
|1,300
|Justin Golba
|1,250
|Matt Tamanini
|2,004
|Megan Husslein
|1,800
|Meredith Hein
|1,700
|Michael Citro
|1,500
Who will lead Ohio State in receiving yardage this season?
Literally everyone picked Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
How many yards will Ohio State’s receiving leader have this season?
Receiving Total Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|1,378
|Chip Minnich
|1,100
|Chris Renne
|1,827
|Connor Lemons
|1,750
|Dan Hessler
|1,295
|David Wheeler
|1,320
|Gene Ross
|1,744
|Jordan Williams
|1,625
|Josh Dooley
|1,500
|Justin Golba
|1,270
|Matt Tamanini
|1,884
|Megan Husslein
|2,000
|Meredith Hein
|1,700
|Michael Citro
|1,800
How many passing yards, passing TDs, and interceptions will C.J. Stroud have?
Stroud Totals Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Passing Yards
|Passing TDs
|Interceptions
|LGHL Staff
|Passing Yards
|Passing TDs
|Interceptions
|Brett Ludwiczak
|4,923
|52
|8
|Chip Minnich
|3,800
|35
|5
|Chris Renne
|5,500
|56
|7
|Connor Lemons
|4,500
|48
|6
|Dan Hessler
|4,320
|44
|4
|David Wheeler
|5,021
|49
|8
|Gene Ross
|5,001
|51
|4
|Jordan Williams
|5,001
|54
|4
|Josh Dooley
|4,200
|40
|5
|Justin Golba
|4,200
|46
|8
|Matt Tamanini
|4,830
|49
|5
|Megan Husslein
|5,000
|55
|8
|Meredith Hein
|4,500
|42
|3
|Michael Citro
|4,850
|51
|7
Who will lead Ohio State in tackles this season and how many will they have?
Tackle Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Totals
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Totals
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Tommy Eichenberg
|112
|Chip Minnich
|Steele Chambers
|65
|Chris Renne
|Tommy Eichenberg
|98
|Connor Lemons
|Ronnie Hickman
|105
|Dan Hessler
|Ronnie Hickman
|103
|David Wheeler
|Tommy Eichenberg
|94
|Gene Ross
|Tommy Eichenberg
|88
|Jordan Williams
|Tommy Eichenberg
|103
|Josh Dooley
|Josh Proctor
|101
|Justin Golba
|Tommy Eichenberg
|82
|Matt Tamanini
|Steele Chambers
|112
|Megan Husslein
|Ronnie Hickman
|115
|Meredith Hein
|Steele Chambers
|95
|Michael Citro
|Ronnie Hickman
|114
Who will lead Ohio State in sacks this season and how many will they have?
Sack Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Totals
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Totals
|Brett Ludwiczak
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|8.5
|Chip Minnich
|Jack Sawyer
|9
|Chris Renne
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|12.5
|Connor Lemons
|Jack Sawyer
|8
|Dan Hessler
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|8
|David Wheeler
|Jack Sawyer
|11.5
|Gene Ross
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|8.5
|Jordan Williams
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|10.5
|Josh Dooley
|Jack Sawyer
|9
|Justin Golba
|Zach Harrison
|9
|Matt Tamanini
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|12.5
|Megan Husslein
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|10
|Meredith Hein
|Zach Harrison
|7
|Michael Citro
|Jack Sawyer
|9
Who will lead Ohio State in interceptions this season and how many will they have?
Interception Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Totals
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Totals
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Denzel Burke
|4
|Chip Minnich
|Ronnie Hickman
|6
|Chris Renne
|Josh Proctor
|4
|Connor Lemons
|Josh Proctor
|5
|Dan Hessler
|Denzel Burke
|4
|David Wheeler
|Josh Proctor
|4
|Gene Ross
|Josh Proctor
|3
|Jordan Williams
|Cameron Martinez
|3
|Josh Dooley
|Denzel Burke
|5
|Justin Golba
|Denzel Burke
|7
|Matt Tamanini
|Cameron Brown
|6
|Megan Husslein
|Denzel Burke
|5
|Meredith Hein
|Ronnie Hickman
|4
|Michael Citro
|Ronnie Hickman
|3
How many combined punts and field goal attempts will Ohio State have this season?
Punts and Field Goal Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|54
|Chip Minnich
|30
|Chris Renne
|65
|Connor Lemons
|60
|Dan Hessler
|27
|David Wheeler
|84
|Gene Ross
|97
|Jordan Williams
|53
|Josh Dooley
|40
|Justin Golba
|63
|Matt Tamanini
|82
|Megan Husslein
|50
|Meredith Hein
|45
|Michael Citro
|58
Which true freshman will end up having the biggest impact this season and why?
True Freshmen Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Reason
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Reason
|Brett Ludwiczak
|C.J. Hicks
|The linebackers have been lacking in production the last few years, and Hicks is the type of guy that can swing the momentum and turn the unit back into the "Silver Bullets" that we became accustomed to.
|Chip Minnich
|Dallan Hayden
|Running back depth with the loss of Evan Pryor will make Hayden an important contributor.
|Chris Renne
|C.J. Hicks
|His year will start off slow, but by the end of the season he will be playing in important situations and making plays in his opportunities.
|Connor Lemons
|Kye Stokes
|True freshmen aren't going to see the field a ton, but he'll be one of the few.
|Dan Hessler
|Kye Stokes
|I don't see a true freshman making an impact like Burke last year or Henderson the year prior, but Kye Stokes has looked stellar in camp and at the very least will have an important special teams role.
|David Wheeler
|C.J. Hicks
|Linebacker has been an issue, and so there's room for a newcomer.
|Gene Ross
|C.J. Hicks
|He will earn a significant share of the playing time at linebacker.
|Jordan Williams
|C.J. Hicks
|The linebackers are not good or Caden Curry cause he got that dog in him.
|Josh Dooley
|Dallan Hayden
|He will see action as part of the RB rotation.
|Justin Golba
|Sonny Styles
|He's got the dog in him.
|Matt Tamanini
|Dallan Hayden
|Hayden is not the most talented true freshman, but give the injury to Evan Pryor, he will likely have the easiest path to the field.
|Megan Husslein
|C.J. Hicks
|N/A
|Meredith Hein
|C.J. Hicks
|The defense has had holes and linebacker play has been spotty for years. Hicks could be the presence to shore up this crew.
|Michael Citro
|C.J. Hicks
|I think he'll simply earn his way into more playing time than most.
Which non-freshman player that nobody is talking about will step up to make the biggest impact?
(your “nobody is talking about” mileage will vary)
Breakout Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Lathan Ransom
|Chip Minnich
|Cade Stover
|Chris Renne
|Cade Stover
|Connor Lemons
|Emeka Egbuka
|Dan Hessler
|Josh Proctor
|David Wheeler
|Donovan Jackson
|Gene Ross
|Jayden Ballard
|Jordan Williams
|Reid Carrico
|Josh Dooley
|Julian Fleming
|Justin Golba
|Julian Fleming
|Matt Tamanini
|Lathan Ransom
|Megan Husslein
|Steele Chambers
|Meredith Hein
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|Michael Citro
|Cade Stover
What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?
Record Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|12-0
|Chip Minnich
|12-0
|Chris Renne
|12-0
|Connor Lemons
|12-0
|Dan Hessler
|12-0
|David Wheeler
|11-1
|Gene Ross
|12-0
|Jordan Williams
|12-0
|Josh Dooley
|12-0
|Justin Golba
|12-0
|Matt Tamanini
|12-0
|Megan Husslein
|12-0
|Meredith Hein
|12-0
|Michael Citro
|11-1
What will the score of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game be and who will win?
The Game Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|OSU Score
|TTUN Score
|LGHL Staff
|OSU Score
|TTUN Score
|Brett Ludwiczak
|41
|21
|Chip Minnich
|31
|17
|Chris Renne
|56
|24
|Connor Lemons
|35
|34
|Dan Hessler
|52
|38
|David Wheeler
|48
|24
|Gene Ross
|48
|31
|Jordan Williams
|45
|17
|Josh Dooley
|41
|31
|Justin Golba
|48
|24
|Matt Tamanini
|100
|-6
|Megan Husslein
|62
|24
|Meredith Hein
|41
|14
|Michael Citro
|47
|26
What will Jim Harbaugh complain about in his postgame press conference after losing The Game this season?
Himbo Jarbaugh Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|The World Cup taking place during college football season made things too distracting.
|Chip Minnich
|The poor Wi-Fi within Ohio Stadium.
|Chris Renne
|Something about a baseball field or how he didn't have a third quarterback to rotate in.
|Connor Lemons
|His defense.
|Dan Hessler
|Officiating is the easy answer and I am going with it.
|David Wheeler
|Heckling OSU fans.
|Gene Ross
|Ohio State's new turf.
|Jordan Williams
|His QBs despite not picking one and sticking with him.
|Josh Dooley
|King Solomon
|Justin Golba
|Recruiting
|Matt Tamanini
|It will have something to do with Columbus' lack of certified reiki practitioners preventing him from tapping into the universal energy that he relies on to commune with the spirits of football coaches past.
|Megan Husslein
|The Shoe being too loud.
|Meredith Hein
|His khakis being too tight.
|Michael Citro
|Everything and anything he can think of.
What will be the order of finish in the Big Ten East?
Big Ten East Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
|Chip Minnich
|Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
|Chris Renne
|Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers, Indiana
|Connor Lemons
|Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
|Dan Hessler
|Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
|David Wheeler
|Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
|Gene Ross
|Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
|Jordan Williams
|Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
|Josh Dooley
|Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
|Justin Golba
|Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
|Matt Tamanini
|Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
|Megan Husslein
|Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
|Meredith Hein
|Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland
|Michael Citro
|Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
What will be the order of finish in the Big Ten West?
Big Ten West Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska
|Chip Minnich
|Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern
|Chris Renne
|Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska
|Connor Lemons
|Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Illinois
|Dan Hessler
|Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois
|David Wheeler
|Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern
|Gene Ross
|Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern
|Jordan Williams
|Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern
|Josh Dooley
|Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois
|Justin Golba
|Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern
|Matt Tamanini
|Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Nebraska
|Megan Husslein
|Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois
|Meredith Hein
|Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska
|Michael Citro
|Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern
Who will be the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year?
Literally everyone picked C.J. Stroud.
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Team
|Position
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Brett Ludwiczak
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Chip Minnich
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Chris Renne
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Connor Lemons
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Dan Hessler
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|David Wheeler
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Gene Ross
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Jordan Williams
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Josh Dooley
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Justin Golba
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Matt Tamanini
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Megan Husslein
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Meredith Hein
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
|Michael Citro
|C.J. Stroud
|Ohio State
|Quarterback
Who will be the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year?
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Team
|Position
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Chip Minnich
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Chris Renne
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Connor Lemons
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Dan Hessler
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|David Wheeler
|Nick Herbig
|Wisconsin
|Linebacker
|Gene Ross
|Nick Herbig
|Wisconsin
|Linebacker
|Jordan Williams
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Josh Dooley
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Justin Golba
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Matt Tamanini
|J.T. Tuimolau
|Ohio State
|Edge Rusher
|Megan Husslein
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|Penn State
|Safety
|Meredith Hein
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
|Michael Citro
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|Linebacker
Who will be the Big Ten Coach of the Year?
Big Ten Coach of the Year Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Coach
|Team
|LGHL Staff
|Coach
|Team
|Brett Ludwiczak
|P.J. Fleck
|Minnesota
|Chip Minnich
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Chris Renne
|Paul Chryst
|Wisconsin
|Connor Lemons
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Dan Hessler
|Mike Locksley
|Maryland
|David Wheeler
|Paul Chryst
|Wisconsin
|Gene Ross
|Mike Locksley
|Maryland
|Jordan Williams
|Bret Bielema
|Illinois
|Josh Dooley
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Justin Golba
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Matt Tamanini
|Mike Locksley
|Maryland
|Megan Husslein
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Meredith Hein
|Pat Fitzgerald
|Northwestern
|Michael Citro
|Mel Tucker
|Michigan State
What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for Ohio State this season?
Ohio State Wacky Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Ohio State doesn't allow more than 28 points in a regular season game this year.
|Chip Minnich
|The Wisconsin game on September 24th will be a nail-biter for Ohio State fans.
|Chris Renne
|They lead the country in sacks.
|Connor Lemons
|Emeka Egbuka returns at least two kickoffs for TDs this season.
|Dan Hessler
|Ohio State walks away with the top QB, RB and WR awards.
|David Wheeler
|They will score more than 70 points in 2 games.
|Gene Ross
|Ohio State's defense actually does rank in the top 10 (I dont know if i actually believe this).
|Jordan Williams
|Ohio State will have two Heisman finalists.
|Josh Dooley
|A talented WR will announce his transfer after four games (redshirt eligibility).
|Justin Golba
|All games won by double digits.
|Matt Tamanini
|Ohio State will not trail at all in the second half during the regular season.
|Megan Husslein
|We will have three Heisman finalists in Stroud, JSN and TreVeyon.
|Meredith Hein
|We won't attempt a field goal until Wisconsin.
|Michael Citro
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba will score 25 receiving TDs.
What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for college football this season?
Wacky Non-OSU Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|NC State wins the ACC and makes the CFP.
|Chip Minnich
|Brian Kelly will discover that he does not have a Southern accent.
|Chris Renne
|A first time team makes the CFP.
|Connor Lemons
|Quinn Ewers loses the starting job at Texas by Week 6.
|Dan Hessler
|Alabama makes the College Football Playoffs again, but is the first two-loss team to do so. Also, the Pac-12 finally makes the CFP.
|David Wheeler
|Southern Cal makes the playoffs.
|Gene Ross
|NC State and Utah win their respective conferences (Not all that bold i know).
|Jordan Williams
|Kent State will win the MAC.
|Josh Dooley
|Utah reaches the CFP.
|Justin Golba
|USC might not suck.
|Matt Tamanini
|Before the end of the year, the Big Ten will announce four new schools joining the conference.
|Megan Husslein
|Cam Rising, Utah QB, will be a Heisman finalist.
|Meredith Hein
|Air Force will make the College Football Playoff.
|Michael Citro
|The Big XII gets a team into the playoff and it's not Oklahoma.
Who wins the Heisman Trophy? Will Ohio State have a Heisman finalist(s)? If so, who?
Heisman Trophy Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Heisman Winner
|Ohio State Finalists
|LGHL Staff
|Heisman Winner
|Ohio State Finalists
|Brett Ludwiczak
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud
|Chip Minnich
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud
|Chris Renne
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Connor Lemons
|Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama
|C.J. Stroud
|Dan Hessler
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|David Wheeler
|Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Gene Ross
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Jordan Williams
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Josh Dooley
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud
|Justin Golba
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Matt Tamanini
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, J.T. Tuimoloau
|Megan Husslein
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud
|Meredith Hein
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback
|C.J. Stroud
|Michael Citro
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, wide receiver
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud
What will be the College Football Playoff seedings?
College Football Playoff Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|No. 1
|No. 2
|No. 3
|No. 4
|LGHL Staff
|No. 1
|No. 2
|No. 3
|No. 4
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Ohio State
|Alabama
|Utah
|NC State
|Chip Minnich
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Utah
|Chris Renne
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Utah
|Alabama
|Connor Lemons
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|USC
|Oklahoma State
|Dan Hessler
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|USC
|Alabama
|David Wheeler
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|USC
|Georgia
|Gene Ross
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Utah
|Baylor
|Jordan Williams
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Utah
|Baylor
|Josh Dooley
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Utah
|Justin Golba
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Utah
|Georgia
|Matt Tamanini
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Utah
|Oklahoma
|Megan Husslein
|Ohio State
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Utah
|Meredith Hein
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Clemson
|Georgia
|Michael Citro
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Clemson
|Baylor
Who do you think will win the National Championship?
National Championship Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Ohio State
|Chip Minnich
|Alabama
|Chris Renne
|Ohio State
|Connor Lemons
|Alabama
|Dan Hessler
|Ohio State
|David Wheeler
|Ohio State
|Gene Ross
|Ohio State
|Jordan Williams
|Ohio State
|Josh Dooley
|Ohio State
|Justin Golba
|Ohio State
|Matt Tamanini
|Ohio State
|Megan Husslein
|Ohio State
|Meredith Hein
|Ohio State
|Michael Citro
|Alabama
We never said we weren’t homers... Let us know your predictions (or your thoughts on our predictions) in the comments below.
