LGHL’s 2022 Ohio State and college football season predictions

As the Ohio State football team prepares to embark on the 2021 college football season your favorite Ohio State SB Nation blog, no, not that one... not that one either... the other one. No, I’m talking about Land-Grant Holy Land. To get ready for the season, our panel of experts refuses to be silenced by the inevitable shaming at the hands of Freezing Cold Takes, and is putting their collective knowledge where their typing fingers are.

Fifteen LGHL writers and editors have made predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Big Ten Conference, and college football as a whole. Let us know who you are — and aren’t — agreeing with in the comments below. And don’t worry, we will be revisiting these come season’s end.

Who will lead Ohio State in rushing yardage this season?

Literally everyone picked TreVeyon Henderson.

How many yards will Ohio State’s rushing leader have this season?

Rushing Total Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 1,374 Chip Minnich 1,300 Chris Renne 1,463 Connor Lemons 1,400 Dan Hessler 1,755 David Wheeler 1,250 Gene Ross 1,465 Jordan Williams 1,506 Josh Dooley 1,300 Justin Golba 1,250 Matt Tamanini 2,004 Megan Husslein 1,800 Meredith Hein 1,700 Michael Citro 1,500

Who will lead Ohio State in receiving yardage this season?

Literally everyone picked Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

How many yards will Ohio State’s receiving leader have this season?

Receiving Total Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 1,378 Chip Minnich 1,100 Chris Renne 1,827 Connor Lemons 1,750 Dan Hessler 1,295 David Wheeler 1,320 Gene Ross 1,744 Jordan Williams 1,625 Josh Dooley 1,500 Justin Golba 1,270 Matt Tamanini 1,884 Megan Husslein 2,000 Meredith Hein 1,700 Michael Citro 1,800

How many passing yards, passing TDs, and interceptions will C.J. Stroud have?

Stroud Totals Predictions LGHL Staff Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions LGHL Staff Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions Brett Ludwiczak 4,923 52 8 Chip Minnich 3,800 35 5 Chris Renne 5,500 56 7 Connor Lemons 4,500 48 6 Dan Hessler 4,320 44 4 David Wheeler 5,021 49 8 Gene Ross 5,001 51 4 Jordan Williams 5,001 54 4 Josh Dooley 4,200 40 5 Justin Golba 4,200 46 8 Matt Tamanini 4,830 49 5 Megan Husslein 5,000 55 8 Meredith Hein 4,500 42 3 Michael Citro 4,850 51 7

Who will lead Ohio State in tackles this season and how many will they have?

Tackle Predictions LGHL Staff Player Totals LGHL Staff Player Totals Brett Ludwiczak Tommy Eichenberg 112 Chip Minnich Steele Chambers 65 Chris Renne Tommy Eichenberg 98 Connor Lemons Ronnie Hickman 105 Dan Hessler Ronnie Hickman 103 David Wheeler Tommy Eichenberg 94 Gene Ross Tommy Eichenberg 88 Jordan Williams Tommy Eichenberg 103 Josh Dooley Josh Proctor 101 Justin Golba Tommy Eichenberg 82 Matt Tamanini Steele Chambers 112 Megan Husslein Ronnie Hickman 115 Meredith Hein Steele Chambers 95 Michael Citro Ronnie Hickman 114

Who will lead Ohio State in sacks this season and how many will they have?

Sack Predictions LGHL Staff Player Totals LGHL Staff Player Totals Brett Ludwiczak J.T. Tuimoloau 8.5 Chip Minnich Jack Sawyer 9 Chris Renne J.T. Tuimoloau 12.5 Connor Lemons Jack Sawyer 8 Dan Hessler J.T. Tuimoloau 8 David Wheeler Jack Sawyer 11.5 Gene Ross J.T. Tuimoloau 8.5 Jordan Williams J.T. Tuimoloau 10.5 Josh Dooley Jack Sawyer 9 Justin Golba Zach Harrison 9 Matt Tamanini J.T. Tuimoloau 12.5 Megan Husslein J.T. Tuimoloau 10 Meredith Hein Zach Harrison 7 Michael Citro Jack Sawyer 9

Who will lead Ohio State in interceptions this season and how many will they have?

Interception Predictions LGHL Staff Player Totals LGHL Staff Player Totals Brett Ludwiczak Denzel Burke 4 Chip Minnich Ronnie Hickman 6 Chris Renne Josh Proctor 4 Connor Lemons Josh Proctor 5 Dan Hessler Denzel Burke 4 David Wheeler Josh Proctor 4 Gene Ross Josh Proctor 3 Jordan Williams Cameron Martinez 3 Josh Dooley Denzel Burke 5 Justin Golba Denzel Burke 7 Matt Tamanini Cameron Brown 6 Megan Husslein Denzel Burke 5 Meredith Hein Ronnie Hickman 4 Michael Citro Ronnie Hickman 3

How many combined punts and field goal attempts will Ohio State have this season?

Punts and Field Goal Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 54 Chip Minnich 30 Chris Renne 65 Connor Lemons 60 Dan Hessler 27 David Wheeler 84 Gene Ross 97 Jordan Williams 53 Josh Dooley 40 Justin Golba 63 Matt Tamanini 82 Megan Husslein 50 Meredith Hein 45 Michael Citro 58

Which true freshman will end up having the biggest impact this season and why?

True Freshmen Predictions LGHL Staff Player Reason LGHL Staff Player Reason Brett Ludwiczak C.J. Hicks The linebackers have been lacking in production the last few years, and Hicks is the type of guy that can swing the momentum and turn the unit back into the "Silver Bullets" that we became accustomed to. Chip Minnich Dallan Hayden Running back depth with the loss of Evan Pryor will make Hayden an important contributor. Chris Renne C.J. Hicks His year will start off slow, but by the end of the season he will be playing in important situations and making plays in his opportunities. Connor Lemons Kye Stokes True freshmen aren't going to see the field a ton, but he'll be one of the few. Dan Hessler Kye Stokes I don't see a true freshman making an impact like Burke last year or Henderson the year prior, but Kye Stokes has looked stellar in camp and at the very least will have an important special teams role. David Wheeler C.J. Hicks Linebacker has been an issue, and so there's room for a newcomer. Gene Ross C.J. Hicks He will earn a significant share of the playing time at linebacker. Jordan Williams C.J. Hicks The linebackers are not good or Caden Curry cause he got that dog in him. Josh Dooley Dallan Hayden He will see action as part of the RB rotation. Justin Golba Sonny Styles He's got the dog in him. Matt Tamanini Dallan Hayden Hayden is not the most talented true freshman, but give the injury to Evan Pryor, he will likely have the easiest path to the field. Megan Husslein C.J. Hicks N/A Meredith Hein C.J. Hicks The defense has had holes and linebacker play has been spotty for years. Hicks could be the presence to shore up this crew. Michael Citro C.J. Hicks I think he'll simply earn his way into more playing time than most.

Which non-freshman player that nobody is talking about will step up to make the biggest impact?

(your “nobody is talking about” mileage will vary)

Breakout Predictions LGHL Staff Player LGHL Staff Player Brett Ludwiczak Lathan Ransom Chip Minnich Cade Stover Chris Renne Cade Stover Connor Lemons Emeka Egbuka Dan Hessler Josh Proctor David Wheeler Donovan Jackson Gene Ross Jayden Ballard Jordan Williams Reid Carrico Josh Dooley Julian Fleming Justin Golba Julian Fleming Matt Tamanini Lathan Ransom Megan Husslein Steele Chambers Meredith Hein Paris Johnson Jr. Michael Citro Cade Stover

What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?

Record Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 12-0 Chip Minnich 12-0 Chris Renne 12-0 Connor Lemons 12-0 Dan Hessler 12-0 David Wheeler 11-1 Gene Ross 12-0 Jordan Williams 12-0 Josh Dooley 12-0 Justin Golba 12-0 Matt Tamanini 12-0 Megan Husslein 12-0 Meredith Hein 12-0 Michael Citro 11-1

What will the score of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game be and who will win?

The Game Predictions LGHL Staff OSU Score TTUN Score LGHL Staff OSU Score TTUN Score Brett Ludwiczak 41 21 Chip Minnich 31 17 Chris Renne 56 24 Connor Lemons 35 34 Dan Hessler 52 38 David Wheeler 48 24 Gene Ross 48 31 Jordan Williams 45 17 Josh Dooley 41 31 Justin Golba 48 24 Matt Tamanini 100 -6 Megan Husslein 62 24 Meredith Hein 41 14 Michael Citro 47 26

What will Jim Harbaugh complain about in his postgame press conference after losing The Game this season?

Himbo Jarbaugh Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak The World Cup taking place during college football season made things too distracting. Chip Minnich The poor Wi-Fi within Ohio Stadium. Chris Renne Something about a baseball field or how he didn't have a third quarterback to rotate in. Connor Lemons His defense. Dan Hessler Officiating is the easy answer and I am going with it. David Wheeler Heckling OSU fans. Gene Ross Ohio State's new turf. Jordan Williams His QBs despite not picking one and sticking with him. Josh Dooley King Solomon Justin Golba Recruiting Matt Tamanini It will have something to do with Columbus' lack of certified reiki practitioners preventing him from tapping into the universal energy that he relies on to commune with the spirits of football coaches past. Megan Husslein The Shoe being too loud. Meredith Hein His khakis being too tight. Michael Citro Everything and anything he can think of.

What will be the order of finish in the Big Ten East?

Big Ten East Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana Chip Minnich Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana Chris Renne Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers, Indiana Connor Lemons Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers Dan Hessler Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers David Wheeler Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana Gene Ross Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana Jordan Williams Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana Josh Dooley Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana Justin Golba Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers Matt Tamanini Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana Megan Husslein Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana Meredith Hein Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland Michael Citro Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana

What will be the order of finish in the Big Ten West?

Big Ten West Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska Chip Minnich Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern Chris Renne Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska Connor Lemons Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Illinois Dan Hessler Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois David Wheeler Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern Gene Ross Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern Jordan Williams Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern Josh Dooley Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois Justin Golba Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern Matt Tamanini Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Nebraska Megan Husslein Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois Meredith Hein Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska Michael Citro Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern

Who will be the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year?

Literally everyone picked C.J. Stroud.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Predictions LGHL Staff Player Team Position LGHL Staff Player Team Position Brett Ludwiczak C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Chip Minnich C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Chris Renne C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Connor Lemons C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Dan Hessler C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback David Wheeler C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Gene Ross C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Jordan Williams C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Josh Dooley C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Justin Golba C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Matt Tamanini C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Megan Husslein C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Meredith Hein C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback Michael Citro C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback

Who will be the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year?

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Predictions LGHL Staff Player Team Position LGHL Staff Player Team Position Brett Ludwiczak Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Chip Minnich Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Chris Renne Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Connor Lemons Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Dan Hessler Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker David Wheeler Nick Herbig Wisconsin Linebacker Gene Ross Nick Herbig Wisconsin Linebacker Jordan Williams Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Josh Dooley Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Justin Golba Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Matt Tamanini J.T. Tuimolau Ohio State Edge Rusher Megan Husslein Ji'Ayir Brown Penn State Safety Meredith Hein Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker Michael Citro Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker

Who will be the Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Big Ten Coach of the Year Predictions LGHL Staff Coach Team LGHL Staff Coach Team Brett Ludwiczak P.J. Fleck Minnesota Chip Minnich Ryan Day Ohio State Chris Renne Paul Chryst Wisconsin Connor Lemons Ryan Day Ohio State Dan Hessler Mike Locksley Maryland David Wheeler Paul Chryst Wisconsin Gene Ross Mike Locksley Maryland Jordan Williams Bret Bielema Illinois Josh Dooley Ryan Day Ohio State Justin Golba Ryan Day Ohio State Matt Tamanini Mike Locksley Maryland Megan Husslein Ryan Day Ohio State Meredith Hein Pat Fitzgerald Northwestern Michael Citro Mel Tucker Michigan State

What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for Ohio State this season?

Ohio State Wacky Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State doesn't allow more than 28 points in a regular season game this year. Chip Minnich The Wisconsin game on September 24th will be a nail-biter for Ohio State fans. Chris Renne They lead the country in sacks. Connor Lemons Emeka Egbuka returns at least two kickoffs for TDs this season. Dan Hessler Ohio State walks away with the top QB, RB and WR awards. David Wheeler They will score more than 70 points in 2 games. Gene Ross Ohio State's defense actually does rank in the top 10 (I dont know if i actually believe this). Jordan Williams Ohio State will have two Heisman finalists. Josh Dooley A talented WR will announce his transfer after four games (redshirt eligibility). Justin Golba All games won by double digits. Matt Tamanini Ohio State will not trail at all in the second half during the regular season. Megan Husslein We will have three Heisman finalists in Stroud, JSN and TreVeyon. Meredith Hein We won't attempt a field goal until Wisconsin. Michael Citro Jaxon Smith-Njigba will score 25 receiving TDs.

What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for college football this season?

Wacky Non-OSU Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak NC State wins the ACC and makes the CFP. Chip Minnich Brian Kelly will discover that he does not have a Southern accent. Chris Renne A first time team makes the CFP. Connor Lemons Quinn Ewers loses the starting job at Texas by Week 6. Dan Hessler Alabama makes the College Football Playoffs again, but is the first two-loss team to do so. Also, the Pac-12 finally makes the CFP. David Wheeler Southern Cal makes the playoffs. Gene Ross NC State and Utah win their respective conferences (Not all that bold i know). Jordan Williams Kent State will win the MAC. Josh Dooley Utah reaches the CFP. Justin Golba USC might not suck. Matt Tamanini Before the end of the year, the Big Ten will announce four new schools joining the conference. Megan Husslein Cam Rising, Utah QB, will be a Heisman finalist. Meredith Hein Air Force will make the College Football Playoff. Michael Citro The Big XII gets a team into the playoff and it's not Oklahoma.

Who wins the Heisman Trophy? Will Ohio State have a Heisman finalist(s)? If so, who?

Heisman Trophy Predictions LGHL Staff Heisman Winner Ohio State Finalists LGHL Staff Heisman Winner Ohio State Finalists Brett Ludwiczak C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud Chip Minnich C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud Chris Renne C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Connor Lemons Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama C.J. Stroud Dan Hessler C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba David Wheeler Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gene Ross C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jordan Williams C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Josh Dooley C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud Justin Golba C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Matt Tamanini C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, J.T. Tuimoloau Megan Husslein C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud Meredith Hein C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud Michael Citro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud

What will be the College Football Playoff seedings?

College Football Playoff Predictions LGHL Staff No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 No. 4 LGHL Staff No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 No. 4 Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State Alabama Utah NC State Chip Minnich Alabama Ohio State Georgia Utah Chris Renne Ohio State Georgia Utah Alabama Connor Lemons Alabama Ohio State USC Oklahoma State Dan Hessler Ohio State Georgia USC Alabama David Wheeler Alabama Ohio State USC Georgia Gene Ross Alabama Ohio State Utah Baylor Jordan Williams Alabama Ohio State Utah Baylor Josh Dooley Alabama Ohio State Georgia Utah Justin Golba Alabama Ohio State Utah Georgia Matt Tamanini Georgia Ohio State Utah Oklahoma Megan Husslein Ohio State Alabama Georgia Utah Meredith Hein Alabama Ohio State Clemson Georgia Michael Citro Alabama Ohio State Clemson Baylor

Who do you think will win the National Championship?

National Championship Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State Chip Minnich Alabama Chris Renne Ohio State Connor Lemons Alabama Dan Hessler Ohio State David Wheeler Ohio State Gene Ross Ohio State Jordan Williams Ohio State Josh Dooley Ohio State Justin Golba Ohio State Matt Tamanini Ohio State Megan Husslein Ohio State Meredith Hein Ohio State Michael Citro Alabama

We never said we weren’t homers... Let us know your predictions (or your thoughts on our predictions) in the comments below.