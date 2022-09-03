 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LGHL’s 2022 Ohio State and college football season predictions

Our staff predicted everything for the Buckeyes, the Big Ten Conference, and college football as a whole.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As the Ohio State football team prepares to embark on the 2021 college football season your favorite Ohio State SB Nation blog, no, not that one... not that one either... the other one. No, I’m talking about Land-Grant Holy Land. To get ready for the season, our panel of experts refuses to be silenced by the inevitable shaming at the hands of Freezing Cold Takes, and is putting their collective knowledge where their typing fingers are.

Fifteen LGHL writers and editors have made predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Big Ten Conference, and college football as a whole. Let us know who you are — and aren’t — agreeing with in the comments below. And don’t worry, we will be revisiting these come season’s end.

Who will lead Ohio State in rushing yardage this season?

Literally everyone picked TreVeyon Henderson.

How many yards will Ohio State’s rushing leader have this season?

Rushing Total Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak 1,374
Chip Minnich 1,300
Chris Renne 1,463
Connor Lemons 1,400
Dan Hessler 1,755
David Wheeler 1,250
Gene Ross 1,465
Jordan Williams 1,506
Josh Dooley 1,300
Justin Golba 1,250
Matt Tamanini 2,004
Megan Husslein 1,800
Meredith Hein 1,700
Michael Citro 1,500

Who will lead Ohio State in receiving yardage this season?

Literally everyone picked Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

How many yards will Ohio State’s receiving leader have this season?

Receiving Total Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak 1,378
Chip Minnich 1,100
Chris Renne 1,827
Connor Lemons 1,750
Dan Hessler 1,295
David Wheeler 1,320
Gene Ross 1,744
Jordan Williams 1,625
Josh Dooley 1,500
Justin Golba 1,270
Matt Tamanini 1,884
Megan Husslein 2,000
Meredith Hein 1,700
Michael Citro 1,800

How many passing yards, passing TDs, and interceptions will C.J. Stroud have?

Stroud Totals Predictions

LGHL Staff Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions
LGHL Staff Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions
Brett Ludwiczak 4,923 52 8
Chip Minnich 3,800 35 5
Chris Renne 5,500 56 7
Connor Lemons 4,500 48 6
Dan Hessler 4,320 44 4
David Wheeler 5,021 49 8
Gene Ross 5,001 51 4
Jordan Williams 5,001 54 4
Josh Dooley 4,200 40 5
Justin Golba 4,200 46 8
Matt Tamanini 4,830 49 5
Megan Husslein 5,000 55 8
Meredith Hein 4,500 42 3
Michael Citro 4,850 51 7

Who will lead Ohio State in tackles this season and how many will they have?

Tackle Predictions

LGHL Staff Player Totals
LGHL Staff Player Totals
Brett Ludwiczak Tommy Eichenberg 112
Chip Minnich Steele Chambers 65
Chris Renne Tommy Eichenberg 98
Connor Lemons Ronnie Hickman 105
Dan Hessler Ronnie Hickman 103
David Wheeler Tommy Eichenberg 94
Gene Ross Tommy Eichenberg 88
Jordan Williams Tommy Eichenberg 103
Josh Dooley Josh Proctor 101
Justin Golba Tommy Eichenberg 82
Matt Tamanini Steele Chambers 112
Megan Husslein Ronnie Hickman 115
Meredith Hein Steele Chambers 95
Michael Citro Ronnie Hickman 114

Who will lead Ohio State in sacks this season and how many will they have?

Sack Predictions

LGHL Staff Player Totals
LGHL Staff Player Totals
Brett Ludwiczak J.T. Tuimoloau 8.5
Chip Minnich Jack Sawyer 9
Chris Renne J.T. Tuimoloau 12.5
Connor Lemons Jack Sawyer 8
Dan Hessler J.T. Tuimoloau 8
David Wheeler Jack Sawyer 11.5
Gene Ross J.T. Tuimoloau 8.5
Jordan Williams J.T. Tuimoloau 10.5
Josh Dooley Jack Sawyer 9
Justin Golba Zach Harrison 9
Matt Tamanini J.T. Tuimoloau 12.5
Megan Husslein J.T. Tuimoloau 10
Meredith Hein Zach Harrison 7
Michael Citro Jack Sawyer 9

Who will lead Ohio State in interceptions this season and how many will they have?

Interception Predictions

LGHL Staff Player Totals
LGHL Staff Player Totals
Brett Ludwiczak Denzel Burke 4
Chip Minnich Ronnie Hickman 6
Chris Renne Josh Proctor 4
Connor Lemons Josh Proctor 5
Dan Hessler Denzel Burke 4
David Wheeler Josh Proctor 4
Gene Ross Josh Proctor 3
Jordan Williams Cameron Martinez 3
Josh Dooley Denzel Burke 5
Justin Golba Denzel Burke 7
Matt Tamanini Cameron Brown 6
Megan Husslein Denzel Burke 5
Meredith Hein Ronnie Hickman 4
Michael Citro Ronnie Hickman 3

How many combined punts and field goal attempts will Ohio State have this season?

Punts and Field Goal Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak 54
Chip Minnich 30
Chris Renne 65
Connor Lemons 60
Dan Hessler 27
David Wheeler 84
Gene Ross 97
Jordan Williams 53
Josh Dooley 40
Justin Golba 63
Matt Tamanini 82
Megan Husslein 50
Meredith Hein 45
Michael Citro 58

Which true freshman will end up having the biggest impact this season and why?

True Freshmen Predictions

LGHL Staff Player Reason
LGHL Staff Player Reason
Brett Ludwiczak C.J. Hicks The linebackers have been lacking in production the last few years, and Hicks is the type of guy that can swing the momentum and turn the unit back into the "Silver Bullets" that we became accustomed to.
Chip Minnich Dallan Hayden Running back depth with the loss of Evan Pryor will make Hayden an important contributor.
Chris Renne C.J. Hicks His year will start off slow, but by the end of the season he will be playing in important situations and making plays in his opportunities.
Connor Lemons Kye Stokes True freshmen aren't going to see the field a ton, but he'll be one of the few.
Dan Hessler Kye Stokes I don't see a true freshman making an impact like Burke last year or Henderson the year prior, but Kye Stokes has looked stellar in camp and at the very least will have an important special teams role.
David Wheeler C.J. Hicks Linebacker has been an issue, and so there's room for a newcomer.
Gene Ross C.J. Hicks He will earn a significant share of the playing time at linebacker.
Jordan Williams C.J. Hicks The linebackers are not good or Caden Curry cause he got that dog in him.
Josh Dooley Dallan Hayden He will see action as part of the RB rotation.
Justin Golba Sonny Styles He's got the dog in him.
Matt Tamanini Dallan Hayden Hayden is not the most talented true freshman, but give the injury to Evan Pryor, he will likely have the easiest path to the field.
Megan Husslein C.J. Hicks N/A
Meredith Hein C.J. Hicks The defense has had holes and linebacker play has been spotty for years. Hicks could be the presence to shore up this crew.
Michael Citro C.J. Hicks I think he'll simply earn his way into more playing time than most.

Which non-freshman player that nobody is talking about will step up to make the biggest impact?

(your “nobody is talking about” mileage will vary)

Breakout Predictions

LGHL Staff Player
LGHL Staff Player
Brett Ludwiczak Lathan Ransom
Chip Minnich Cade Stover
Chris Renne Cade Stover
Connor Lemons Emeka Egbuka
Dan Hessler Josh Proctor
David Wheeler Donovan Jackson
Gene Ross Jayden Ballard
Jordan Williams Reid Carrico
Josh Dooley Julian Fleming
Justin Golba Julian Fleming
Matt Tamanini Lathan Ransom
Megan Husslein Steele Chambers
Meredith Hein Paris Johnson Jr.
Michael Citro Cade Stover

What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?

Record Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak 12-0
Chip Minnich 12-0
Chris Renne 12-0
Connor Lemons 12-0
Dan Hessler 12-0
David Wheeler 11-1
Gene Ross 12-0
Jordan Williams 12-0
Josh Dooley 12-0
Justin Golba 12-0
Matt Tamanini 12-0
Megan Husslein 12-0
Meredith Hein 12-0
Michael Citro 11-1

What will the score of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game be and who will win?

The Game Predictions

LGHL Staff OSU Score TTUN Score
LGHL Staff OSU Score TTUN Score
Brett Ludwiczak 41 21
Chip Minnich 31 17
Chris Renne 56 24
Connor Lemons 35 34
Dan Hessler 52 38
David Wheeler 48 24
Gene Ross 48 31
Jordan Williams 45 17
Josh Dooley 41 31
Justin Golba 48 24
Matt Tamanini 100 -6
Megan Husslein 62 24
Meredith Hein 41 14
Michael Citro 47 26

What will Jim Harbaugh complain about in his postgame press conference after losing The Game this season?

Himbo Jarbaugh Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak The World Cup taking place during college football season made things too distracting.
Chip Minnich The poor Wi-Fi within Ohio Stadium.
Chris Renne Something about a baseball field or how he didn't have a third quarterback to rotate in.
Connor Lemons His defense.
Dan Hessler Officiating is the easy answer and I am going with it.
David Wheeler Heckling OSU fans.
Gene Ross Ohio State's new turf.
Jordan Williams His QBs despite not picking one and sticking with him.
Josh Dooley King Solomon
Justin Golba Recruiting
Matt Tamanini It will have something to do with Columbus' lack of certified reiki practitioners preventing him from tapping into the universal energy that he relies on to commune with the spirits of football coaches past.
Megan Husslein The Shoe being too loud.
Meredith Hein His khakis being too tight.
Michael Citro Everything and anything he can think of.

What will be the order of finish in the Big Ten East?

Big Ten East Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
Chip Minnich Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
Chris Renne Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers, Indiana
Connor Lemons Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
Dan Hessler Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
David Wheeler Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
Gene Ross Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
Jordan Williams Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
Josh Dooley Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
Justin Golba Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
Matt Tamanini Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana
Megan Husslein Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
Meredith Hein Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland
Michael Citro Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana

What will be the order of finish in the Big Ten West?

Big Ten West Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska
Chip Minnich Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern
Chris Renne Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska
Connor Lemons Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Illinois
Dan Hessler Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois
David Wheeler Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern
Gene Ross Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern
Jordan Williams Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern
Josh Dooley Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois
Justin Golba Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern
Matt Tamanini Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Nebraska
Megan Husslein Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois
Meredith Hein Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska
Michael Citro Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern

Who will be the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year?

Literally everyone picked C.J. Stroud.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Predictions

LGHL Staff Player Team Position
LGHL Staff Player Team Position
Brett Ludwiczak C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Chip Minnich C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Chris Renne C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Connor Lemons C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Dan Hessler C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
David Wheeler C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Gene Ross C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Jordan Williams C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Josh Dooley C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Justin Golba C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Matt Tamanini C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Megan Husslein C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Meredith Hein C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback
Michael Citro C.J. Stroud Ohio State Quarterback

Who will be the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year?

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Predictions

LGHL Staff Player Team Position
LGHL Staff Player Team Position
Brett Ludwiczak Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Chip Minnich Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Chris Renne Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Connor Lemons Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Dan Hessler Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
David Wheeler Nick Herbig Wisconsin Linebacker
Gene Ross Nick Herbig Wisconsin Linebacker
Jordan Williams Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Josh Dooley Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Justin Golba Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Matt Tamanini J.T. Tuimolau Ohio State Edge Rusher
Megan Husslein Ji'Ayir Brown Penn State Safety
Meredith Hein Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker
Michael Citro Jack Campbell Iowa Linebacker

Who will be the Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Big Ten Coach of the Year Predictions

LGHL Staff Coach Team
LGHL Staff Coach Team
Brett Ludwiczak P.J. Fleck Minnesota
Chip Minnich Ryan Day Ohio State
Chris Renne Paul Chryst Wisconsin
Connor Lemons Ryan Day Ohio State
Dan Hessler Mike Locksley Maryland
David Wheeler Paul Chryst Wisconsin
Gene Ross Mike Locksley Maryland
Jordan Williams Bret Bielema Illinois
Josh Dooley Ryan Day Ohio State
Justin Golba Ryan Day Ohio State
Matt Tamanini Mike Locksley Maryland
Megan Husslein Ryan Day Ohio State
Meredith Hein Pat Fitzgerald Northwestern
Michael Citro Mel Tucker Michigan State

What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for Ohio State this season?

Ohio State Wacky Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State doesn't allow more than 28 points in a regular season game this year.
Chip Minnich The Wisconsin game on September 24th will be a nail-biter for Ohio State fans.
Chris Renne They lead the country in sacks.
Connor Lemons Emeka Egbuka returns at least two kickoffs for TDs this season.
Dan Hessler Ohio State walks away with the top QB, RB and WR awards.
David Wheeler They will score more than 70 points in 2 games.
Gene Ross Ohio State's defense actually does rank in the top 10 (I dont know if i actually believe this).
Jordan Williams Ohio State will have two Heisman finalists.
Josh Dooley A talented WR will announce his transfer after four games (redshirt eligibility).
Justin Golba All games won by double digits.
Matt Tamanini Ohio State will not trail at all in the second half during the regular season.
Megan Husslein We will have three Heisman finalists in Stroud, JSN and TreVeyon.
Meredith Hein We won't attempt a field goal until Wisconsin.
Michael Citro Jaxon Smith-Njigba will score 25 receiving TDs.

What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for college football this season?

Wacky Non-OSU Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak NC State wins the ACC and makes the CFP.
Chip Minnich Brian Kelly will discover that he does not have a Southern accent.
Chris Renne A first time team makes the CFP.
Connor Lemons Quinn Ewers loses the starting job at Texas by Week 6.
Dan Hessler Alabama makes the College Football Playoffs again, but is the first two-loss team to do so. Also, the Pac-12 finally makes the CFP.
David Wheeler Southern Cal makes the playoffs.
Gene Ross NC State and Utah win their respective conferences (Not all that bold i know).
Jordan Williams Kent State will win the MAC.
Josh Dooley Utah reaches the CFP.
Justin Golba USC might not suck.
Matt Tamanini Before the end of the year, the Big Ten will announce four new schools joining the conference.
Megan Husslein Cam Rising, Utah QB, will be a Heisman finalist.
Meredith Hein Air Force will make the College Football Playoff.
Michael Citro The Big XII gets a team into the playoff and it's not Oklahoma.

Who wins the Heisman Trophy? Will Ohio State have a Heisman finalist(s)? If so, who?

Heisman Trophy Predictions

LGHL Staff Heisman Winner Ohio State Finalists
LGHL Staff Heisman Winner Ohio State Finalists
Brett Ludwiczak C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud
Chip Minnich C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud
Chris Renne C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Connor Lemons Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama C.J. Stroud
Dan Hessler C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Wheeler Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Gene Ross C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Williams C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Dooley C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud
Justin Golba C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matt Tamanini C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, J.T. Tuimoloau
Megan Husslein C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud
Meredith Hein C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud
Michael Citro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud

What will be the College Football Playoff seedings?

College Football Playoff Predictions

LGHL Staff No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 No. 4
LGHL Staff No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 No. 4
Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State Alabama Utah NC State
Chip Minnich Alabama Ohio State Georgia Utah
Chris Renne Ohio State Georgia Utah Alabama
Connor Lemons Alabama Ohio State USC Oklahoma State
Dan Hessler Ohio State Georgia USC Alabama
David Wheeler Alabama Ohio State USC Georgia
Gene Ross Alabama Ohio State Utah Baylor
Jordan Williams Alabama Ohio State Utah Baylor
Josh Dooley Alabama Ohio State Georgia Utah
Justin Golba Alabama Ohio State Utah Georgia
Matt Tamanini Georgia Ohio State Utah Oklahoma
Megan Husslein Ohio State Alabama Georgia Utah
Meredith Hein Alabama Ohio State Clemson Georgia
Michael Citro Alabama Ohio State Clemson Baylor

Who do you think will win the National Championship?

National Championship Predictions

LGHL Staff Prediction
LGHL Staff Prediction
Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State
Chip Minnich Alabama
Chris Renne Ohio State
Connor Lemons Alabama
Dan Hessler Ohio State
David Wheeler Ohio State
Gene Ross Ohio State
Jordan Williams Ohio State
Josh Dooley Ohio State
Justin Golba Ohio State
Matt Tamanini Ohio State
Megan Husslein Ohio State
Meredith Hein Ohio State
Michael Citro Alabama

We never said we weren’t homers... Let us know your predictions (or your thoughts on our predictions) in the comments below.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...