Ask LGHL Podcast: What leads to quarterbacks overthrowing receivers?

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini talks to LGHL’s resident football coach Caleb Houser about what leads to a quarterback throwing the ball high on a semi-regular basis. At this point in the college football season, it is pretty obvious that C.J. Stroud is not only the best QB in the country, but also the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

However, while he has been near perfect through the first four games of the season, over this 17 games as Ohio State’s starter, when he hasn’t been spot on, he has had the occasional tendency to miss guys high, which we saw a little bit of against Wisconsin. So, Matt wanted to talk to Caleb to see if that we indicative of some sort of mechanical issue that pops up from time to time, perhaps something in Stroud’s timing, or maybe even something mentally happening against certain teams.

