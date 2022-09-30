 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 30, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Wisconsin at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes Rutgers Is “Getting Better Every Year” and Will Keep the Buckeyes on Their Toes in Several Areas on Saturday
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round before Rutgers (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

(Thurs)Day: Denzel Burke to return | ‘No update’ on JSN, Cam Brown | Sonny Styles ‘is special’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Buckeyes starting cornerback Denzel Burke back to work, ‘ready to roll’
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

An updated look at the Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 5
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Julian Fleming breaking out, proving potential for Buckeyes
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Breaking down the numbers on Ohio State’s offensive balance (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Taking inventory of the Ohio State running back room
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Taron Vincent creating havoc, finding success in new ways for Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

‘Manchild’ Sonny Styles making an impact for Ohio State defense
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Film Study: Could Ohio State’s Ultra-Efficient Offense Actually Hurt C.J. Stroud in the Eyes of NFL Scouts?
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Film Preview: Rutgers will do its best to throw Ohio State off its game, but that won’t be enough
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State truth or myth: Multiple Heisman candidates? National title-caliber defense?
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Ohio State football ticket buyers will soon help fund the upkeep of Ohio Stadium
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ex-Ohio State WR Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month
Dean Straka, 247Sports

MC&J: A number of ranked battles in the SEC and ACC highlight this week’s national action
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Zed Key
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State basketball freshmen will be forced to grow up fast
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Taylor Mikesell
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Is this March?

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Beats Michigan 3-1
Patrick Kenney, The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Blitz Indiana 4-0 Behind Flotre’s Three Assists
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...