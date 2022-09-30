Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes Rutgers Is “Getting Better Every Year” and Will Keep the Buckeyes on Their Toes in Several Areas on Saturday

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round before Rutgers (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

(Thurs)Day: Denzel Burke to return | ‘No update’ on JSN, Cam Brown | Sonny Styles ‘is special’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Buckeyes starting cornerback Denzel Burke back to work, ‘ready to roll’

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

An updated look at the Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 5

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Julian Fleming breaking out, proving potential for Buckeyes

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Breaking down the numbers on Ohio State’s offensive balance (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Taking inventory of the Ohio State running back room

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

The top 3 is starting to really separate themselves from the pack @JoelKlatt runs through his top 10 (Sponsored by @DrPepper #TheOneFansDeserve) pic.twitter.com/7gU38LcCNE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 29, 2022

Taron Vincent creating havoc, finding success in new ways for Buckeyes defense (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

‘Manchild’ Sonny Styles making an impact for Ohio State defense

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Film Study: Could Ohio State’s Ultra-Efficient Offense Actually Hurt C.J. Stroud in the Eyes of NFL Scouts?

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Film Preview: Rutgers will do its best to throw Ohio State off its game, but that won’t be enough

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State truth or myth: Multiple Heisman candidates? National title-caliber defense?

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

#Saints LB Pete Werner continues to lead the NFL in solo tackles through 3 weeks of the season. He has 24. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) September 28, 2022

Ohio State football ticket buyers will soon help fund the upkeep of Ohio Stadium

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ex-Ohio State WR Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Dean Straka, 247Sports

MC&J: A number of ranked battles in the SEC and ACC highlight this week’s national action

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Zed Key

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State basketball freshmen will be forced to grow up fast

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Taylor Mikesell

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Is this March?

Early prediction on Ohio State's 22-23 starting five:



Bruce Thornton, Sean McNeil, Isaac Likekele, Justice Sueing, Zed Key — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 29, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Beats Michigan 3-1

Patrick Kenney, The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Blitz Indiana 4-0 Behind Flotre’s Three Assists

Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Two beauties of goals to help lead @OhioStateWSOC to a B1G road win. pic.twitter.com/Fhj8XQpVy0 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 30, 2022

And now for something completely different...