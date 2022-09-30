Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes Rutgers Is “Getting Better Every Year” and Will Keep the Buckeyes on Their Toes in Several Areas on Saturday
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round before Rutgers (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
(Thurs)Day: Denzel Burke to return | ‘No update’ on JSN, Cam Brown | Sonny Styles ‘is special’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Buckeyes starting cornerback Denzel Burke back to work, ‘ready to roll’
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
September 29, 2022
An updated look at the Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 5
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Julian Fleming breaking out, proving potential for Buckeyes
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Breaking down the numbers on Ohio State’s offensive balance (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Taking inventory of the Ohio State running back room
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
The top 3 is starting to really separate themselves from the pack @JoelKlatt runs through his top 10 (Sponsored by @DrPepper #TheOneFansDeserve) pic.twitter.com/7gU38LcCNE— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 29, 2022
Taron Vincent creating havoc, finding success in new ways for Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
‘Manchild’ Sonny Styles making an impact for Ohio State defense
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Film Study: Could Ohio State’s Ultra-Efficient Offense Actually Hurt C.J. Stroud in the Eyes of NFL Scouts?
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
Film Preview: Rutgers will do its best to throw Ohio State off its game, but that won’t be enough
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State truth or myth: Multiple Heisman candidates? National title-caliber defense?
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
#Saints LB Pete Werner continues to lead the NFL in solo tackles through 3 weeks of the season. He has 24.— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) September 28, 2022
Ohio State football ticket buyers will soon help fund the upkeep of Ohio Stadium
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ex-Ohio State WR Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month
Dean Straka, 247Sports
MC&J: A number of ranked battles in the SEC and ACC highlight this week’s national action
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Zed Key
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State basketball freshmen will be forced to grow up fast
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Taylor Mikesell
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Is this March?
Early prediction on Ohio State's 22-23 starting five:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 29, 2022
Bruce Thornton, Sean McNeil, Isaac Likekele, Justice Sueing, Zed Key
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Beats Michigan 3-1
Patrick Kenney, The Lantern
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Blitz Indiana 4-0 Behind Flotre’s Three Assists
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Two beauties of goals to help lead @OhioStateWSOC to a B1G road win. pic.twitter.com/Fhj8XQpVy0— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 30, 2022
And now for something completely different...
A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022
