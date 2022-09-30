Buckeyes send out latest offer to 2023 four-star defensive lineman

With only a few short months until signing day for the 2023 class, this staff is looking to cap off the current haul with a few more booms, and specifically on the defensive line. Fortunately, there’s some strong momentum at the position, and with a closer like Larry Johnson, you have to like the Buckeyes chances at adding some elite talent to the group that currently sits fourth nationally.

This weekend, Ohio State’s staff is back to the usual, as they’ll have another home game and another solid list of visitors taking in a Buckeye game day. It’s been quite the last month on Saturday’s for this coaching staff as they take care of business on the field, but off the field too with their prospects on hand. This weekend will be no different. Per usual, the recruiting efforts never cease.

OSU sends out latest offer in the 2023 class

As mentioned, Ohio State’s recruiting efforts along the defensive line have really been the talk of the town the last several weeks. Pitching their best case and hosting some of the top uncommitted defensive ends for these primetime early season games, Ryan Day and crew are hopeful all they’ve done is the difference in the end. Still, with the edge rusher spot taking majority of the attention, the Buckeyes showed yesterday they’re not done looking for talent as they sent out their latest offer in the 2023 class.

On the receiving end of the offer, 6-foot-4, 265 pound North Carolina native Daevin Hobbs is the latest in line to hear from the Buckeyes. The No. 150 player nationally, Hobbs is the 21st best defensive lineman in the class and the second best player in his home state for the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Nearly 30 offers to his name, the Buckeyes may be a bit late in the process with their name in the mix, but join the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, and plenty of other top programs around the country.

Currently, it’s North Carolina that is favored on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but Ohio State and Larry Johnson are no stranger to success in the Tar Heel State for defensive linemen. Getting him on campus will be the first major task for the staff from here on, but there’s ample opportunities to do so the rest of this season, and in some big time games too. If that’s the case, you never count out Johnson and what he can do on the trail.

Quick Hits

Fair or not, South Florida commits for Ohio State are always going to be watched as potential de-commitment candidates, and while he’s not given any major reason the feel that way towards him personally, current Buckeye pledge Mark Fletcher is one that’s been watched closely.

The lone running back in the class for the Buckeyes, Fletcher is a key piece in this cycle and would be a major blow if he were to look elsewhere, but while the chatter is out there, Fletcher remains solid in his Ohio State decision, and took to Twitter yesterday to prove his thinking is still all in with the Buckeyes.

The No. 279 player nationally, Fletcher is the 17th best back in the class and has been a big time play maker for his prep Florida power. The Buckeyes and Tony Alford are thrilled with what they have in him and will look to keep him very much out of the chatter until he signs on the dotted line.