Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State’s matchup against Rutgers, CFP questions, and a big news update

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State matching up against their Big Ten East divisional foe, Rutgers.

To get the show started, the guys are discussing the biggest news facing the Buckeyes’ roster in the last 48 hours. Ohio State has a kicker who is not Noah Ruggles, and might be doing something in regards to kicking on the field.

After that, the guys break down Ohio State’s opponent, Rutgers. In this episode, the duo takes Rutgers seriously and gets into the series between the teams. The Scarlet Knights have struggled against the Buckeyes, but as of late the games have been getting closer. The guys also get into a conversation about the program’s identity on both sides of the ball. They get into the history of Greg Schiano at Rutgers, and how the matchup is a nightmare for the Scarlet Knights even past the talent.

As the show moves forward, the guys take the matchup this weekend as an opportunity to get some College Football playoff thoughts off their chest. They break down how the Big 12 is probably eliminated, and then get into a debate about which conferences have the best chances to have playoff representation. After that, they give some dark horse teams in the CFP.

To close out the show, the guys discuss the news and notes throughout the week and close out the show with score predictions.

