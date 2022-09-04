Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s physical second half helps them pull away from Notre Dame

Ohio State won their season-opening top-5 matchup against Notre Dame by a score of 21-10 in a hard-fought Week 1 victory. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Pod.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

To get the show started, the guys get into their initial reactions after looking at the stats of the game. They talk about Jim Knowles’ debut as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator and how the defense had a strong performance against a physical, well-coached offense.

After the initial discussion, the guys transition to the offensive performance. The early struggles were highlighted by Ryan Day’s play calling and the second-half performance showed the physicality the fans had been hearing about all season.

Then the guys get into some conversations about what Day’s future as play-caller should be for the Buckeyes and how the team should move forward in that regard. In this convo, the guys discussed how the run game evolved in the offseason and why the Buckeyes should trust the running backs more.

After that, Jordan and Chris discuss the Players of the Game, including a specialist and a surprise contributor. Then they get into the injuries sustained during the contest and what the Buckeyes have in front of them next week.

To conclude the show they give their final thoughts on the performance.

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330