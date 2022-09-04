Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State’s defense leads the way in 21-10 win over Notre Dame

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this recap episode, Gene and Josh break down everything they saw in Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the season opener. Surprisingly, the Buckeye defense was the more impressive of the two units on Saturday, holding the Fighting Irish to 10 points and pitching a shutout in the second half. The Ohio State offense hit some speed bumps without Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Julian Fleming, but Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson led the way as OSU asserted its dominance on the ground down the stretch.

"Hangout in the Holy Land" will be back to two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need.

