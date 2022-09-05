Ohio State takes down Notre Dame with host of recruits in attendance

The major recruiting weekend comes off as a massive success as Ohio State played host to numerous prospects across the country while taking down No. 5 Notre Dame in Ohio Stadium, 21-10. Plus, a trio of visitors that took in the contest on Saturday could be trending upwards as potential Buckeyes for next years recruiting class.

Recruits watch Buckeyes take down Irish

It was a memorable night in Columbus for the Ohio State program on Saturday with the win over highly-ranked Notre Dame. However, it was even more beneficial to the program that numerous prospects had the opportunity to get a first hand look at what the Buckeyes are about.

Among the notable uncommitted offensive prospects that were roaming the sidelines in Ohio Stadium this weekend include 2024 five-star athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL), 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo of St. Louis University (MO), and 2024 five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL).

Buckeye fans what y’all thinking? pic.twitter.com/ItSq7bqDeX — Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) September 4, 2022

On the other side of the ball, the biggest prospects on campus were 2023 players along the defensive front like five-star edge Keon Keeley of Berkeley Prep (FL), five-star edge Matayo Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco (CA), and four-star edge Damon Wilson of Venice (FL). The notable 2024 defenders that were also in attendance include five-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford (GA) and five-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson (GA).

Excited to be back in Columbus today!@ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/nraPonck7B — sammy brown (@sammybrown_) September 3, 2022

Ohio State trending for three prospects

A trio of 2024 prospects that were also in attendance on Saturday included four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore of New Palestine (IN), four-star wide receiver Mylan Graham of New Haven (IN), and four-star athlete Garrett Stover of Big Walnut (OH). It certainly seems as if the three came away impressed with the visit, and so much so that 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong casted predictions in favor of the three ultimately picking the Buckeyes when their respective decisions are made.

Moore is a 6-foot-5, 295-pounder that would be a nice addition to the offensive line room for newly hired offensive line coach Justin Frye. The mammoth Indiana standout currently slots in as a Top 100 prospect in next years class regardless of position and is considered a Top 5 interior offensive lineman overall.

If Wiltfong is right on Graham, it would come to the surprise of very few when realizing the success that wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has had on the recruiting trail. It would be a welcome addition for the Buckeyes nonetheless, as Graham is a consensus Top 100 player like Moore. The two-sport athlete also slots just one spot below Moore as the No. 2 player from Indiana, a state that Ohio State always monitors closely.

Lastly, Stover was already a prospect to keep an eye on closely, seeing that he has family ties to the Buckeyes starting tight end Cade Stover. Wiltfong definitely feels as if Ohio State is the team to beat for the in-state prospect, and the Buckeyes welcoming yet another Top 10 player from their backyard is never a bad thing.

