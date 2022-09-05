Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Source: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in ‘a couple weeks’
Chris Hummer, Bucknuts
Buckeye Stock Market Report: New, tougher Buckeyes hold off Irish, 21-10
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Things: Punch You in the Eye-rish
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State: What We Learned as Buckeyes out-toughed Notre Dame
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Helmet Stickers: Unexpected stars shine bright in Buckeyes opening win (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Notre Dame?
Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
Three Key Stats: The Silver Bullets Show Up for Ohio State Against Notre Dame in Jim Knowles’ First Game as Defensive Coordinator
Eleven Warriors Staff
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame a ‘prove-it’ win for Buckeyes
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s makeover pays off as Buckeyes rely on their toughness to Notre Dame (paywall)
Matt Fortuna, The Athletic
Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State overcame adversity, found a way to win vs. Notre Dame: ‘I couldn’t be any prouder’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
How Ohio State football’s defense turned early failure into second-half dominance of Notre Dame
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
I think this meme is a bit played out, but I am completely in support of this one:
Breaking: Miyan William's X-Ray from pre game. He got that DAWG in him #CHOP pic.twitter.com/Ol8o4sUq8a— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 4, 2022
New-look Buckeyes defense ‘never flinched,’ flashed elite potential in opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Notre Dame Quotebook: Lathan Ransom Says “We Were Called Soft All Last Year,” Jim Knowles Says “We Expected” Great Defensive Performance
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
How Xavier Johnson kept faith, helped lift Buckeyes over Notre Dame
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman: “We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Mike Hall makes early-season statement in Buckeyes defensive interior
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State opens as 45.5-point favorites over Arkansas State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL’s 2022 Ohio State and college football season predictions
LGHL Staff, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
After battling through injuries, Ohio State’s Seth Towns is retiring
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
I’m sad for Seth, but know that he is going to have an amazing future whatever he decides to pursue.
Once a Buckeye, Always a Buckeye pic.twitter.com/cKS6v0GPr1— Seth Towns (@219setty) September 4, 2022
You’re Nuts: Who will lead Ohio State men’s basketball in assists this season?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
LeBron James and son, Bronny, throw up an I-O in response to Block "O''s" O-H call. pic.twitter.com/CBKQYV2scB— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 3, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Earns First Non-Conference Top-Three Win in Program History at No. 3 Louisville
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Draw with No. 18 Texas A&M in Entertaining Match
Ohio State Athletics
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State Records Third-Straight Shutout, Defeats, Lehigh 4-0
Greg Wilson, The Lantern
Women’s Hockey: Maltais Wins Gold at Women’s Worlds
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is perfect.
September 4, 2022
