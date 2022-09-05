Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Source: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in ‘a couple weeks’

Chris Hummer, Bucknuts

Buckeye Stock Market Report: New, tougher Buckeyes hold off Irish, 21-10

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Things: Punch You in the Eye-rish

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State: What We Learned as Buckeyes out-toughed Notre Dame

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Helmet Stickers: Unexpected stars shine bright in Buckeyes opening win (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Notre Dame?

Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Key Stats: The Silver Bullets Show Up for Ohio State Against Notre Dame in Jim Knowles’ First Game as Defensive Coordinator

Eleven Warriors Staff

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame a ‘prove-it’ win for Buckeyes

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Breaking: Miyan William's X-Ray from pre game. He got that DAWG in him #CHOP pic.twitter.com/Ol8o4sUq8a — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 4, 2022

Ohio State’s makeover pays off as Buckeyes rely on their toughness to Notre Dame (paywall)

Matt Fortuna, The Athletic

Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State overcame adversity, found a way to win vs. Notre Dame: ‘I couldn’t be any prouder’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

How Ohio State football’s defense turned early failure into second-half dominance of Notre Dame

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

I think this meme is a bit played out, but I am completely in support of this one:

New-look Buckeyes defense ‘never flinched,’ flashed elite potential in opener

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Notre Dame Quotebook: Lathan Ransom Says “We Were Called Soft All Last Year,” Jim Knowles Says “We Expected” Great Defensive Performance

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

How Xavier Johnson kept faith, helped lift Buckeyes over Notre Dame

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman: “We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Mike Hall makes early-season statement in Buckeyes defensive interior

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State opens as 45.5-point favorites over Arkansas State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL’s 2022 Ohio State and college football season predictions

LGHL Staff, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

After battling through injuries, Ohio State’s Seth Towns is retiring

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

I’m sad for Seth, but know that he is going to have an amazing future whatever he decides to pursue.

Once a Buckeye, Always a Buckeye pic.twitter.com/cKS6v0GPr1 — Seth Towns (@219setty) September 4, 2022

You’re Nuts: Who will lead Ohio State men’s basketball in assists this season?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

LeBron James and son, Bronny, throw up an I-O in response to Block "O''s" O-H call. pic.twitter.com/CBKQYV2scB — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 3, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Earns First Non-Conference Top-Three Win in Program History at No. 3 Louisville

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Draw with No. 18 Texas A&M in Entertaining Match

Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State Records Third-Straight Shutout, Defeats, Lehigh 4-0

Greg Wilson, The Lantern

Women’s Hockey: Maltais Wins Gold at Women’s Worlds

Ohio State Athletics

