LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, players discuss victory over Notre Dame

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and Ohio State players wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, safety Lathan Ransom, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive tackle Michael Hall, and wide receiver Xavier Johnson. The Buckeyes discuss the 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame and how the team’s emphasis on toughness during the offseason helped the defense and running the ball win the day.

Stroud discusses how it is often difficult to get things locked into place in the first game, but how the offense got things clicking in the second half. Eichenberg discussed how the performance of Hall and the defensive line allowed the linebackers to have one of their best performances in recent memory.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt