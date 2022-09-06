Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

We love our analytical robot overlords.

OHIO STATE 21, NOTRE DAME 10



* ND was definitely conservative (esp. after going ahead), buuuuuut I don't think anything was going to matter anyway.



* Ohio State moved the ball well enough to flip the field (and Egbuka was a lovely efficiency weapon in JSN's absence). pic.twitter.com/yrC0yu1L03 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 5, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury ‘not a long-term thing,’ coach Ryan Day says

Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports

Ohio State names four players of the week from Notre Dame win

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Rewatch: Thoughts on defensive pressure and a solid run game (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

RB TreVeyon Henderson vs. ND safety.



pic.twitter.com/LPkmRRQsUb — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 6, 2022

Film Review: Jim Knowles as good as advertised with physical, fast defense against Notre Dame

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 52 Ohio State Players See Action Against Notre Dame as Buckeyes Keep Rotations Tight in Season Opener

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Buckeyes who boosted their stock in opening win over Notre Dame

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Five Questions as Buckeyes turn focus to tuneup stretch (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Miyan Williams was putting in the hard work between the tackles to help Ohio State get the dub over Notre Dame.



Great call by Paul Keels as well, courtesy of @LEARFIELDAudio . Crank it up! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rLhEziC0vK — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) September 6, 2022

B1G Thoughts: Running backs still rule, Ohio State is tough?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State

Travis Branham, 247Sports

What’s next for Ohio State after George Washington III’s decision?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Impressed by Ohio State visit, Taison Chatman could decide soon

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Draw with No. 18 Texas A&M in Entertaining Match

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: McGinty Named To ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List

Ohio State Athletic

Women’s Volleyball: Emily Londot Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I absolutely love this for him.