Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 6, 2022

For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
We love our analytical robot overlords.
OHIO STATE 21, NOTRE DAME 10— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 5, 2022
* ND was definitely conservative (esp. after going ahead), buuuuuut I don't think anything was going to matter anyway.
* Ohio State moved the ball well enough to flip the field (and Egbuka was a lovely efficiency weapon in JSN's absence). pic.twitter.com/yrC0yu1L03
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury ‘not a long-term thing,’ coach Ryan Day says
Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports
Ohio State names four players of the week from Notre Dame win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Rewatch: Thoughts on defensive pressure and a solid run game (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
RB TreVeyon Henderson vs. ND safety.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/LPkmRRQsUb
Film Review: Jim Knowles as good as advertised with physical, fast defense against Notre Dame
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: 52 Ohio State Players See Action Against Notre Dame as Buckeyes Keep Rotations Tight in Season Opener
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Buckeyes who boosted their stock in opening win over Notre Dame
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Five Questions as Buckeyes turn focus to tuneup stretch (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Miyan Williams was putting in the hard work between the tackles to help Ohio State get the dub over Notre Dame.— 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) September 6, 2022
Great call by Paul Keels as well, courtesy of @LEARFIELDAudio . Crank it up! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rLhEziC0vK
B1G Thoughts: Running backs still rule, Ohio State is tough?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
Travis Branham, 247Sports
September 5, 2022
What’s next for Ohio State after George Washington III’s decision?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Impressed by Ohio State visit, Taison Chatman could decide soon
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Draw with No. 18 Texas A&M in Entertaining Match
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: McGinty Named To ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List
Ohio State Athletic
Women’s Volleyball: Emily Londot Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I absolutely love this for him.
The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022
