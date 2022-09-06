The season is officially underway! Ohio State may have had the offense stuck in neutral for much of the opening game against the Fighting Irish, but — as usual — there’s always “run the dang ball” on which to fall back. The Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury certainly affected Ryan Day’s offense, Jim Knowles’ defense (after the first play) worked about as well as most OSU fans hoped, and the Buckeyes were able to be physical in the run game when it mattered most.

We break down the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win over the Notre Dame, including what went well, what didn’t work as well as expected, and who the top performers were. We checked the final box score to check on how we did with our score predictions and the players we picked to click.

After our Notre Dame talk, we walked through the results around the Big Ten, where there were few surprises but some results that probably should have gone the other way and at least one that could be costly at season’s end for teams that may struggle to reach bowl eligibility (looking at you, Illini).

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday’s opponents, the Arkansas State Red Wolves. There will be some familiar faces on the other side of the field on Saturday, including former Buckeye running back Brian Snead. After we present how we think the game will unfold, we give your our picks to click on both sides of the ball and our score predictions as well.

We’ll be back next week to analyze the Arkansas State matchup, check on our picks and predictions, and get ready for an in-state battle against the Toledo Rockets. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.