The Dotted Line Podcast: Recruiting updates, crystal balls following Ohio State-Notre Dame game

On Land-Grant Holy Land's recruiting-centric podcast, LGHL's Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser break down the three 2024 crystal balls that Ohio State has picked up following its major recruiting weekend around the 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

They also discuss the trio of major 2023 defensive ends who raved about their visits to Columbus and which — if any — of them could end up committing to the Buckeyes between now and national signing day in December.

They also get in a few their thoughts on the game itself and a little bit of news on the mens’ basketball recruiting efforts following Saturday’s game.

