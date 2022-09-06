Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese.

Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Glenville is led by longtime head coach Ted Ginn Sr., a legendary football coach in Northeast Ohio and father of former Ohio State and NFL receiver, Ted Ginn Jr.

Reese committed to Ohio State about a month ago, getting that decision out of the way and freeing him up to focus on his senior season at Glenville. Reese is listed as a 220 pound, 6-foot-3 linebacker who is ranked as the No. 228 player nationally in the 2023 class, the No. 15 ranked linebacker and the No. 5 player in the state of Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“It was great when I made the decision, everyone was happy for me,” Reese said. “From the Glenville aspect, I just respect it. I have been in the program since I was six (years old) and I respect everyone that went to Ohio State before me, and I love it.”

Reese added, “It is definitely great. I knew what I wanted, and I got it out of the way.”

Glenville has been an NFL factory under Ted Ginn Sr, producing NFL talent such as Marshon Lattimore, Cardale Jones, Troy Smith, Donte Whitner, Ted Ginn Jr., Shane Wynn, Frank Clark and numerous others. Avon high school football coach Mike Elder, who Reese and Glenville defeated on Sep. 2, 27-21, thinks that the Tarblooders have another NFL talent in Reese.

“Glenville has some guys on that team that will play on Sunday, make no doubt about that,” Elder said after the game.

From 2002-2017, 21 players from Glenville have gone to Ohio State.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Ohio State is getting an above-average athlete and player in Reese.

“Has length and the frame to add more weight,” Trieu said about Reese. “Versatile player who can play SAM and be an edge-rusher. Could end up as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense as well. Shows he can shoot gaps and play the run. Has good physicality and will take on blocks, shed and make the play. Good hitter who arrives with impact. Generates explosion without needing to load up. Should only get better with that as he gets bigger and stronger. Can stand up and rush off the edge. Explosive, twitchy and has a great speed rush. Still needs to develop technique and a repertoire as a pass rusher. Has athletic tools to be successful in pass coverage but needs continued reps there. Projects as a player who can take on multiple roles within a defense and could move between traditional outside linebacker and passing downs pass-rush specialist. Those qualities should make him an impact college player and potential NFL Draft choice if his college development goes as planned.”

Here are some highlights from Reese’s impressive high school junior season:

Reese also praised head coach Ted Ginn Sr., and the impact he has had on his life and playing career thus far.

“It is a blessing playing for him,” Reese said about Ginn Sr. “He changed my life. He got me on track in school and football and got the right people around us and the best people just teaching us about life. Playing for him is legendary.”

Playing for Glenville, being from Cleveland and watching Ohio State growing up all played a key role in Reese deciding to play his college ball in Columbus over schools like Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Nebraska, USC, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin — all of which he held offers from. But they all had the same issue: they just weren't Ohio State.

“I can’t wait to get to Ohio State,” Reese said. “It is a great place and that’s my favorite school. I love it all. I love the coaches, coach Knowles and Coach Day, it’s a special place.”