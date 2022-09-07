Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Arkansas State, the game everyone’s been waiting for!

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, Gene and Josh try their best to preview Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are coming off a 52-3 shellacking of Grambling in Week 1, but Butch Jones’ team has only beaten a single FBS team since the start of last season. Arkansas State comes to Columbus with a handful of familiar faces, including former Ohio State running back Brian Snead and defensive coordinator Rob Harley — a former Buckeye safety and the great-great nephew of program legend, Chic Harley. Other than that... not a whole lot to talk about, but the guys do it anyway!

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be back to two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye