Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 7, 2022

For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: What does Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury mean for the Ohio State offense?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes drop a spot in latest AP, coaches’ polls
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Presser Bullets: Ryan Days Says Buckeyes Won’t Risk Future Injury for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Thinks Ohio State Could Have Been “More Efficient on Offense” Against Notre Dame
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Three Takeaways as Buckeyes turn focus to Arkansas State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Buckeyes update health of key pieces as attention shifts to Arkansas State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
#DevelopedHere
And here's the 10 schools with the most 2022 cap dollars as Week 1 begins:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 6, 2022
1. Ohio State: $253.3M
2. Alabama: $230.1M
3. LSU: $208M
4. Clemson: $139.4M
5. Oklahoma: $138.5M
6. Wisconsin: $126.7M
7. Georgia: $125.5M
8. Mississippi St.: $124M
9. USC: $123.65M
10. Michigan: $119.5M https://t.co/AzNCGFUsgA
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Will Move Forward with Running Back Rotation
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State Doesn’t Expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Luke Wypler to Miss Much Time, but Preparing to Play Without Them if Needed
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud isn’t concerned with stats, focused only on Buckeyes winning
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: There’s no need to freak out after ND... the Bucks won!
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘Something I never want to do’: OSU vows fewer letdowns than 2021
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Buckeyes embraced ‘competitive stamina’ to earn tough opening win (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Ohio State built a football palace for Chic Harley 100 years ago — a Harley returns to Ohio Stadium Saturday
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
What if a 12-team College Football Playoff started in 1998?— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 5, 2022
Using BCS/CFP rankings, let's look at who would have made it (66 schools), who would have gotten byes (32) and more takeaways:https://t.co/8zYoFE30sz pic.twitter.com/tkfbvywx05
Ohio State recruiting: Dylan Raiola and his role as the leader of the 2024 class
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What movie titles best describe Ohio State’s performance in each half on Saturday night?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Still think the chances are slim-to-none, but this is pretty cool.
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Defeat Wright State 2-0, Extend Win Streak to 3
Austin Mucchetti, The Lantern
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes All Over the ITA Preseason Rankings
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Barnett Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
