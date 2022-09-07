Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: What does Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury mean for the Ohio State offense?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes drop a spot in latest AP, coaches’ polls

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Presser Bullets: Ryan Days Says Buckeyes Won’t Risk Future Injury for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Thinks Ohio State Could Have Been “More Efficient on Offense” Against Notre Dame

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Three Takeaways as Buckeyes turn focus to Arkansas State (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes update health of key pieces as attention shifts to Arkansas State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

#DevelopedHere

And here's the 10 schools with the most 2022 cap dollars as Week 1 begins:



1. Ohio State: $253.3M

2. Alabama: $230.1M

3. LSU: $208M

4. Clemson: $139.4M

5. Oklahoma: $138.5M

6. Wisconsin: $126.7M

7. Georgia: $125.5M

8. Mississippi St.: $124M

9. USC: $123.65M

10. Michigan: $119.5M https://t.co/AzNCGFUsgA — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 6, 2022

Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Will Move Forward with Running Back Rotation

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State Doesn’t Expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Luke Wypler to Miss Much Time, but Preparing to Play Without Them if Needed

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud isn’t concerned with stats, focused only on Buckeyes winning

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: There’s no need to freak out after ND... the Bucks won!

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘Something I never want to do’: OSU vows fewer letdowns than 2021

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Buckeyes embraced ‘competitive stamina’ to earn tough opening win (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Ohio State built a football palace for Chic Harley 100 years ago — a Harley returns to Ohio Stadium Saturday

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

What if a 12-team College Football Playoff started in 1998?



Using BCS/CFP rankings, let's look at who would have made it (66 schools), who would have gotten byes (32) and more takeaways:https://t.co/8zYoFE30sz pic.twitter.com/tkfbvywx05 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 5, 2022

Ohio State recruiting: Dylan Raiola and his role as the leader of the 2024 class

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What movie titles best describe Ohio State’s performance in each half on Saturday night?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Still think the chances are slim-to-none, but this is pretty cool.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Defeat Wright State 2-0, Extend Win Streak to 3

Austin Mucchetti, The Lantern

Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes All Over the ITA Preseason Rankings

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Barnett Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

If only we could all be this innocent: