Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland

Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame.

Witten grabs Buckeye offer

After a brief hiatus for a handful of recruiting classes, it sure looks as if Ohio State is full steam ahead towards a familiar pipeline program in Cleveland.

After adding 2023 four-star linebacker Arvell Reese back in August, and being the presumed favorite to land 2024 four-star cornerback Bryce West, Ohio State now turned their attention toward 2024 four-star athlete Damarion Witten of Glenville (OH) as a hopeful Tarblooder-turned-Buckeye in the future.

i am blessed and very honored to say i have received a offer from THEE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY #GoBucks❤️ Thanks to @OSUCoachKDub @ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/vAWR6MDq7k — Damarion Witten (@DamarionWitten1) September 7, 2022

Witten, who is listed as an athlete, is being courted by the Buckeyes and Kevin Wilson as a tight end prospect. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder falls just outside of the Top 200 prospects in his respective class at No. 211 overall. The Cleveland native also slots in as the 33rd-highest graded athlete in next cycle and is the sixth-best prospect from the state of Ohio.

The offer to Witten now puts him in a group of uncommitted tight ends that the Buckeyes have offered in the class including four-star Christian Bentancur of Marion Central Catholic (IL), four-star Walter Matthews of Hiram (GA), four-star Brady Prieskorn of Adams (MI), and four-star Michael Smith of Calvary Day School (GA).

One would think that Ohio State is likely looking to attempt a two tight end haul — as they have tried in previous years — for their 2024 recruiting class, and the early feeling is that Witten and the aforementioned Betancur are two prospects to watch they very well could fill those spots.

Edwards talks Ohio State visit

Among the numerous prospects that made their way to campus this past weekend to watch the Buckeyes kickoff their 2022 season, one was none other than 2024 four-star defensive end KingJoseph Edwards of Buford (GA) and on Tuesday, the Peach State prospect briefly spoke with Eleven Warriors about the trip to Columbus.

“This was my second visit. It’s always a pleasure when I’m at Ohio State,” Edwards told Garrick Hodge. “The highlight of my trip was speaking to coach (Larry) Johnson about hard work and staying mentally locked in no matter what God challenges me with.”

It was a similar sentiment when Edwards spoke on his conversation with the man in charge for the Buckeyes. “Coach (Ryan) Day told me adversity is a way of life and don’t fold. He told me to stay focused, and everything will work out in my favor.”

Much like the revamped Ohio State defense that has focused all offseason on bringing noticeable change to a unit that has struggled in past years, and the work from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles caught Edwards attention. “Their defense is next level,” Edwards said. “Very strong and persistent. I want to keep working so I can perform at the level that they do.”

In the conversation with Hodge, Edwards notes that he has a return trip to Ohio State set and Eleven Warriors revealed that the stop will be in late November when the Buckeyes take on Michigan for their annual rivalry contest.

Quick Hits

After appearing in Ohio Stadium on Saturday to visit, 2023 four-star combo guard Bronny James of Sierra Canyon (CA) posted pictures donning the scarlet and gray on Tuesday. James, a Top 50 prospect in the class, had his Buckeye offer reconfirmed by the coaching staff in August but finally became public on Tuesday, according to Joe Tipton of On3.