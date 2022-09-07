LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Eliano, Stroud discuss victory over Notre Dame

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from head coach Ryan Day, safeties coach Perry Eliano, and quarterback C.J. Stroud’s media availability on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The three answered questions from reporters about the primetime, top-five matchup between the Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night.

The coaches and team captain discussed the improved defense and running games, explained how the team developed an increased toughness, and praised players including Lathan Ransom, Tommy Eichenberg, Paris Jackson Jr. Xavier Johnson, and more.

Stroud also spent some time dissecting individual plays to give the reporters some insight into what he saw and how it impacted his execution.

