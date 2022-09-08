Play Like a Girl podcast: Overreactions following Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Ohio State certainly started the 2022 football season off with a bang. As Megan and Meredith discussed on this week’s episode, we learned a lot about the Buckeyes following their top-five matchup against Notre Dame Saturday — probably more than we would have if the Buckeyes had played a Group of Five opponent, at least.

But it was an exciting weekend even beyond Ohio State’s game. We saw a preponderance of defense in Iowa vs. South Dakota State and the exact opposite in North Carolina vs. Appalachian State. We also saw a strong showing from most of the SEC (we see you, Georgia and Florida) but not so much from one program (cough, LSU).

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein