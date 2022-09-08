Buckeyes offer 2024 offensive lineman, leave big impression on recruits in attendance for Week 1

Just a few days removed from the season opening win over Notre Dame, the positive vibes are still rolling through Columbus. That win over the Irish is big for this season’s ultimate goals, but when you look at the grand scheme of things, Saturday’s success has a lasting impact off the field as well.

On the recruiting front, the Buckeyes were able to impress a laundry list of top recruits, and they’ve been pretty vocal about how impactful Saturday’s game day was. From the win itself to the overall atmosphere of the stadium, these top targets are raving about all things Ohio State, and that’s a major win for this coaching staff and program as a whole.

The immediate class of 2023 provided three uncommitted five-star talents that were on site to see a new-look defense. While it’s only one game, the proof of improvement was plain as day. In the future classes of 2024 and even 2025, thoughts on this game are still being discussed, and Wednesday made that very prevalent as several recruits who were on hand gave insights to their visits.

Buckeyes dish out latest offer in 2024 class

Among the many things that stood out Saturday, Ohio State’s offensive line was definitely one of them. While not perfect all night, the offensive line really started clicking in the second half as they asserted their will up front, and that was a sight Buckeye followers have to love seeing as the offseason was full of talks about needing to improve in the area of toughness. Not a finished product by any means, this unit is trending in the right direction, and looks to be a strong-suit not only for this team, but one of the better units in the country.

When Ohio State is able to bring in highly touted players to pave the way, the development track is made a lot easier. That said, the search for talent to uphold the success never ceases. On Wednesday, Ohio State kept with that trend by offering the latest offensive lineman in the 2024 class.

On the receiving end, Jordan Seaton (Washington, DC/St. John’s) took to his Twitter account to release the latest news in his recruitment.

A 6-foot-6, 300 pound lineman, Seaton is currently the No. 128 player nationally as well as the eighth best player at his interior line spot and the second best player from DC for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. With nearly 30 offers to his name already, Ohio State can be considered a little late to the party, but now with the offer in hand, position coach Justin Frye can get down to work and make up any lost time.

Successful visits giving Ohio State momentum

The night game against Notre Dame didn’t have an impact on just the current 2023 class. In fact, with all of the future cycle players in attendance, Saturday night looks to be having maybe even a bigger impression on players in both the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Starting in 2025, Ohio State was able to host tight end target, Bear Tenney (Chandler, Arizona/Hamilton) who of course is from the same area as current Buckeye quarterback commit, Dylan Raiola. Sure to be a connection the coaching staff is looking to take advantage of, it’s not going to be a surprise if Raiola is the one doing most if not all of the peer recruiting in regards to Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 230 pound high school sophomore has yet to see a ranking by the 247Sports Composite grades, but nearly 20 offers to his name already lead to the feeling that he will be one of the more highly regarded players at his position.

With his unofficial visit now concluded, the Buckeyes have come out smelling like roses for Bear, as he came away super impressed with what Ohio State has to offer. Going as far to say, “By far the best game I’ve ever been to.” in conversations with Rivals, clearly the Buckeyes have made a lasting impression on a target that will be mentioned frequently in the coming years.

2025 TE Bear Tenney from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton on his experience at Ohio State last weekend:



"By far, the best game I've ever been to."@Birm @OhioSt_Rivals https://t.co/Vg6opr3aB3 pic.twitter.com/9Y6GllZ3Ju — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) September 7, 2022

In addition to Tenney, Ohio State also stayed close to home with 2024 target, Garrett Stover. The cousin of current Buckeye, Cade Stover, Garrett is no stranger around Ohio State’s campus. While the commute isn’t a long one, getting him back on campus is always beneficial, as the Buckeyes have full intent on adding another Stover to the program when the time comes.

Taking it all in Saturday, Garrett has been pretty vocal with how highly he thinks of the program, and has been quoted by 247Sports as saying, “it’s such a special place” in regard to Ohio State.

The No. 228 player nationally, Stover also grades out as the 28th best athlete in the country and the ninth best player in Ohio for the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite. With one Crystal Ball prediction currently favoring Ohio State, the easy assumption is that Garrett also ends up in Columbus as a Buckeye, but getting the job done still remains to be seen. However, it’s probably just a matter of when and not if.

Quick Hits

Keeping a fence around the Ohio border, the Buckeyes are very much still evaluating the talent in the 2024 class, and aren’t having to look too far as right in their own back yard there are still players the coaches seem to be looking at.

A program that has been very kind to the Buckeyes recently, Lakota West is home to some of the top players in the state, and Ohio State is looking to keep that pipeline building. Yesterday, 2024 athlete Taebron Bennie-Powell showed how much the Buckeyes are keeping in touch with the amount of mail he is receiving.

The No. 511 player nationally, Bennie-Powell does not currently hold an Ohio State offer, but an impressive season this year and the chance to camp in Columbus in the offseason and that could be a move in the making. Either way, the interest is clear.