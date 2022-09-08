Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Did the Notre Dame win make you more confident in Ohio State’s title chances?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day’s contract finalized, with buyout starting at $5 million

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg named as FWAA’s Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Videos: Hickman, Brown, Harrison, Tuimoloau, Egbuka, Jones, Jackson

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Tonight at OSU @zacharrison_ & @JT_Tuimoloau were asked about the explosive start for @MichaelHallJr_ and made a rather massive comparison.



As it turns out, @luh_cam_ agrees. #buckeyes pic.twitter.com/lUiFKGZcaG — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 8, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Practice Report: Buckeyes continue gaining confidence in trenches as Arkansas State tuneup nears

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Arkansas State Defensive Player to Watch: LB/DL Kivon Bennett

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Scarlet & Gray, Hall of Fame and more in Store for Saturday

Ohio State Athletics





Former @OhioStateFB QB/P Tom Tupa (1984-87) is going into the @OSUMensVO hall of fame this weekend



2️⃣ FACT: in 1994 he was the first player to score a two-point conversion in @NFL HISTORY for the @Browns vs @Bengals pic.twitter.com/THe7sdAwOL — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 8, 2022

Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Nore Dame Drew 10.5 Million Viewers, the Most of Any College Football Game in Week 1

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Film Review: The Ohio State offense struggled early, leaned on physical run game in the second half

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Why Ohio State switched safeties against Notre Dame

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

DE on the frontside again kills the combo block (end zone view shows bad technique from the TE here). WILL does great work reading the puller and getting numbers playside, giving OSU unblocked defender playside and a TFL

Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson became surprise star vs. Notre Dame, ‘That’s exactly who Xavier Johnson is’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Unlike previous seasons, we can take Ohio State’s Week 1 win at face value

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

How C.J. Stroud showed marked improvement in Buckeyes opening win

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud Unbothered by Ohio State’s Slow Start on Offense: “We Just Want to Win Games”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Healthy, confident Cameron Brown elevating Buckeyes defense (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Where former Ohio State players will start 2022 NFL season

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Justin Fields, Bosa Brothers Among Eight Buckeyes Named NFL Team Captains for 2022 Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Big Ten releases women’s basketball conference schedule; Ohio State opens home slate with Michigan State

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jake Diebler, Ohio State coaches to make north of $1 million combined

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Is a Basket-BOOOOOM coming?

Huge thank you to @OhioStateHoops for hosting me on a visit this past weekend

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Post Two Solid Rounds on Day 1 of Frederica Cup

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes in ITA Preseason Polls

Ohio State Athletics

