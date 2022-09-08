Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Did the Notre Dame win make you more confident in Ohio State’s title chances?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day’s contract finalized, with buyout starting at $5 million
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg named as FWAA’s Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Videos: Hickman, Brown, Harrison, Tuimoloau, Egbuka, Jones, Jackson
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Tonight at OSU @zacharrison_ & @JT_Tuimoloau were asked about the explosive start for @MichaelHallJr_ and made a rather massive comparison.— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 8, 2022
As it turns out, @luh_cam_ agrees. #buckeyes pic.twitter.com/lUiFKGZcaG
Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Practice Report: Buckeyes continue gaining confidence in trenches as Arkansas State tuneup nears
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Arkansas State Defensive Player to Watch: LB/DL Kivon Bennett
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Scarlet & Gray, Hall of Fame and more in Store for Saturday
Ohio State Athletics
— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 8, 2022
Former @OhioStateFB QB/P Tom Tupa (1984-87) is going into the @OSUMensVO hall of fame this weekend
2️⃣ FACT: in 1994 he was the first player to score a two-point conversion in @NFL HISTORY for the @Browns vs @Bengals pic.twitter.com/THe7sdAwOL
Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Nore Dame Drew 10.5 Million Viewers, the Most of Any College Football Game in Week 1
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Film Review: The Ohio State offense struggled early, leaned on physical run game in the second half
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Why Ohio State switched safeties against Notre Dame
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
DE on the frontside again kills the combo block (end zone view shows bad technique from the TE here). WILL does great work reading the puller and getting numbers playside, giving OSU unblocked defender playside and a TFL pic.twitter.com/OWadYixt7W— Space Coyote (@SpaceCoyoteBDS) September 7, 2022
Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson became surprise star vs. Notre Dame, ‘That’s exactly who Xavier Johnson is’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: Unlike previous seasons, we can take Ohio State’s Week 1 win at face value
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
How C.J. Stroud showed marked improvement in Buckeyes opening win
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud Unbothered by Ohio State’s Slow Start on Offense: “We Just Want to Win Games”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Healthy, confident Cameron Brown elevating Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Where former Ohio State players will start 2022 NFL season
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Justin Fields, Bosa Brothers Among Eight Buckeyes Named NFL Team Captains for 2022 Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Big Ten releases women’s basketball conference schedule; Ohio State opens home slate with Michigan State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jake Diebler, Ohio State coaches to make north of $1 million combined
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Is a Basket-BOOOOOM coming?
Huge thank you to @OhioStateHoops for hosting me on a visit this past weekend pic.twitter.com/pv9Y1ZHVyr— Taison Chatman (@tchat04) September 5, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Post Two Solid Rounds on Day 1 of Frederica Cup
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes in ITA Preseason Polls
Ohio State Athletics
