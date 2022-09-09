Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: Just how many rushing yards can Ohio State put up against Arkansas State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Loves Ohio State’s Talent but Wants to Keep Building Skill, Talent and Discipline in 2022
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Analyzing last Ryan Day comments before Arkansas State
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Previewing Buckeyes Week Two game against Arkansas State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Can Ohio State cover a 44-point spread against Arkansas State?
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
September 8, 2022
Will Ohio State football center Luke Wypler play Saturday against Arkansas State?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Mutual trust between Buckeyes players, Jim Knowles already showing up on field (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Lathan Ransom Expected to Start for Ohio State Against Arkansas State
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ryan Day says the plan is for Lathan Ransom to start at bandit safety but for Josh Proctor to play as well against Arkansas State. Proctor started last week but played just five snaps.— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 8, 2022
What issues emerged for the Buckeyes in Week 1? Anything need fixin’?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Film Study: C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Offense Played Better than the Numbers Showed in the Victory Over Notre Dame
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes preparing contingency plans along interior of offensive line (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Emeka Egbuka in Prime Position to Steal Spotlight at Wide Receiver Amid Injuries to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
The #Saints are signing G Wyatt Davis off the #Giants practice squad to their active roster. The former #Vikings third-round pick has a new home.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2022
On the Hardwood
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes to open Big Ten with Rutgers and close year at Michigan State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten basketball: Rating each team’s conference schedule for 2022-23 season
Isaac Trotter, 247Sports
♨️ ...— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) September 8, 2022
The 2022-23 #B1GMBBall conference schedule! https://t.co/9eNHyfOniS pic.twitter.com/LVxFYzw0td
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Isaac Likekele
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Win A Thriller 3-2 at Brown
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Fire -14 in Final Round of Frederica Cup
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Should be national holiday, tbh
