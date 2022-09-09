 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 9, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Michigan State v Ohio State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Just how many rushing yards can Ohio State put up against Arkansas State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Loves Ohio State’s Talent but Wants to Keep Building Skill, Talent and Discipline in 2022
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing last Ryan Day comments before Arkansas State
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Previewing Buckeyes Week Two game against Arkansas State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Can Ohio State cover a 44-point spread against Arkansas State?
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Will Ohio State football center Luke Wypler play Saturday against Arkansas State?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Mutual trust between Buckeyes players, Jim Knowles already showing up on field (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Lathan Ransom Expected to Start for Ohio State Against Arkansas State
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What issues emerged for the Buckeyes in Week 1? Anything need fixin’?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Film Study: C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Offense Played Better than the Numbers Showed in the Victory Over Notre Dame
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes preparing contingency plans along interior of offensive line (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Emeka Egbuka in Prime Position to Steal Spotlight at Wide Receiver Amid Injuries to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes to open Big Ten with Rutgers and close year at Michigan State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten basketball: Rating each team’s conference schedule for 2022-23 season
Isaac Trotter, 247Sports

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Isaac Likekele
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Win A Thriller 3-2 at Brown
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Fire -14 in Final Round of Frederica Cup
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Should be national holiday, tbh

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...