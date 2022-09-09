Ohio State earns Crystal Ball for in-state 2024 athlete, preps for another slate of visitors

Arkansas State is already coming to town as the week went by rather quickly. With another home game on the docket, the Buckeyes are set up to host a crew of recruits again. While it’s not at the same capacity of Week 1, it’s another chance to keep the momentum rolling in a positive direction on the trail. If anything, having a smaller number of visitors this week allows the coaches to roll out the red carpet, and that should be a big time benefit.

Ryan Day and company have a great recipe for gameday visits, and this weekend should be much of the same. With the season well underway, look for the rest of these home games slated over the next couple of months to be huge recruiting opportunities as both local and national targets make their way to Columbus.

Signs pointing towards keeping a 2024 athlete home

Pipelines are hard to come by when it comes to recruiting, but when one is steady, there’s not much that’s better. For years, Cleveland Glenville was exactly that for Ohio State, and after a bit of a hiatus, it looks to be very much back in the works of being a school that produces several elite players — many of which end up in Columbus suiting up for the Buckeyes.

With a 2023 player already committed thanks to Arvell Reese and a couple of other names already taking priority, the Buckeyes are seeing additional targets come to mind. A 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction was submitted in Ohio State’s favor on Thursday for yet another Glenville product in the 2024 class.

6-foot-4, 220 pound athlete Damarion Witten was predicted to stay close to home for his college career, and the submission coming from Bill Kurelic makes it one that’s definitely worth paying attention to. Witten being linked to Ohio State this early after his recent Buckeye offer bodes pretty well for the 2024 class adding him to the fold sooner or later.

The No. 240 player nationally, Witten is the 31st best athlete in the class and the 10th best player in Ohio for 2024 per the 247Sports Composite. Witten was just recently offered by Ohio State, and with the upside he already has, this is one target that the Buckeyes would love to keep at home. Fortunately, signs are trending towards that being the case.

Guest list growing for Saturday’s contest

As mentioned, another game in The Shoe is the perfect opportunity to host recruits for game day experiences. As they will all season long, recruits will flock to Columbus to see what the Buckeyes have to offer, and the coaching staff has the perfect itinerary for these players to follow as they take in one of the best atmospheres in all of college football. With the game just over 24 hours away, here’s a few names that will be in attendance on Saturday.

Making the in-state trek, 2024 offensive lineman Jaden Ball (Carroll, Ohio/Bloom-Carroll) will be on site to see the Buckeyes in action. A 6-foot-4, 285 pound interior lineman, Ball does not currently hold an offer from Ohio State, but does have three to his name with MAC schools such as Akron and Miami Ohio in the fold. An unranked prospect right now, solid junior and senior seasons will certainly have more eyes on his play.

Sticking with the trend, Ohio State will also be hosting another 2024 interior lineman from not too far away as Jake Grimm (Columbus, Ohio/Gahanna Lincoln) will make the short commute to campus. Like the aforementioned Ball, Grimm is also a 6-foot-4, 280 pound offensive line prospect that is starting to see his recruitment start to take shape. With only one offer to date, this is yet another player that Ohio State is able to keep tabs on to see how the rest of his junior season plays out and then some. Unranked as of now by 247Sports, the Buckeyes are at the very least are paying attention.

Quick Hits