LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff and guards Harris, Bristow on women’s basketball win over Michigan

Before the clock struck midnight, and the 2022 calendar flipped to 2023, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team fought for 40 minutes to beat the Michigan Wolverines.

Following the Scarlet & Gray’s 66-57 victory, head coach Kevin McGuff and guards Rikki Harris and Hevynne Bristow spoke with the media. They covered a wide range of topics after snapping a three-game losing streak to the Wolverines.

Coach McGuff started off by talking about the game as a whole. Specifically, how the game didn’t go exactly as planned, adjustments made in the first quarter, and how having both programs at the top of their game helps the conference.

After McGuff’s turn, Harris and Bristow addressed the media together. In their joint press conference, the two guards had a lot to say about the Wolverines. Specifically that the Michigan defense isn’t the toughest one they’ve faced this season, how it was just another win for the team, and how the officiating in the game turned it into a much more emotional contest.

Also, Bristow talks about her big game, leading Ohio State in the second half in important, game-changing, plays. The guard started the season mostly on the bench but has found her spot in the rotation with injuries at the guard position.

