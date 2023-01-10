Ohio State makes top schools for 2024 DB

For the second year in a row, Ohio State’s football team was at home last night — like the rest of us — watching the College Football Playoff Championship game. This is something Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day does not want to become a reoccurring event. Day knows the best way to ensure future success is through recruiting, and he is one of the best in the country at it.

This is why, despite the big game yesterday, Ohio State still found themselves in the recruiting headlines.

Ohio State makes top 10 for 2024 safety

Monday was a rather quiet day for college football recruiting, as we are currently in the midst of a recruiting dead period. A time where college football coaches are unable to make contact with recruits, this dead period will come to an end Thursday, but the open contact period will only be open for a couple of weeks.

During the contact period, Ohio State is able to host recruits on unofficial visits and are able to make in-home visits as well. Because the contact period will only be open for a short window, things will easily heat up for the Buckeyes on the recruiting front.

However, just because things are slow, does not mean Ohio State is not making headlines. The Buckeyes are one of the best college football programs at recruiting for a reason. The coaches are great at building long-term relationships with prospective recruits. This is why on Monday, despite the dead period, Ohio State still made recruiting news.

2024 three-star safety Edrees Farooq (Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy) announced his top-ten schools on Monday, and Ohio State made the cut.

Alongside Ohio State, Pitt, Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Penn State and USC all made the cut for Farooq. Ohio State certainly has competition for Farooq, which shows that despite his lower star-ranking, college football coaches around the country think he has the potential to excel at the college level.

Ohio State offered Farooq in December of last year, and seem to be serious about adding him to their team given their standing on his list. Because of this, his name immediately gets added to any watch lists for Ohio State to visit when the dead period comes to an end.

The Buckeyes are certainly contenders in his recruitment, but they are not alone. Michigan, Maryland and Penn State all seem to have built solid-standing relationships with Farooq and it certainly appears the Maryland native will stay within Big Ten Country.

The timing of his list gives some indication that his recruitment is further along than many others in his class. However, a commitment date has not yet been mentioned, maybe not even thought about.

Expect Farooq to make multiple visits in the coming months, and a commitment could come before the start of his senior season. Farooq is the No. 46 S in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 599 overall prospect. He is also the No. 19 recruit from Maryland.