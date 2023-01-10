Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 10, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
OSU TE Stover announces he is returning to Buckeyes
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
What return of captain, tight end Cade Stover means for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Analyzing what Cade Stover returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
I AM COMING BACK.— Cade Stover (@cstov8) January 9, 2023
Ohio State Wide Receiver/Running Back Xavier Johnson Indicates Return for Sixth Year with Buckeyes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister declares for NFL Draft
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister, Jerron Cage accept Hula Bowl invitations
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Thank you Buckeye Nation— Tanner McCalister (@McCalister_Dos2) January 9, 2023
Buckeye Forever! #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/yHTQgsWWt3
Denzel Burke enters offseason with a new “perspective” after up-and-down 2022 season (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Column: What questions face the Ohio State Buckeyes as they head into the offseason
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Olave on his transition from college to the NFL: “It was easy for me, coming from Ohio State. They teach you that, and develop you to become an elite NFL player. Going against them, having that competition at Ohio State, it prepared me a lot for the NFL.”— Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 9, 2023
While Ryan Day Hoped Ohio State Would Be at Full Strength by the Peach Bowl, Injuries on Offense Impacted End Result
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Which celebrity should Ohio State bring in to run its S&C program?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Zed Key expected back ‘relatively soon,’ considered day-to-day
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes captain Justice Sueing takes blame for rough second half
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Listen to Chris Holtmann’s Radio Show from Monday:
Taylor Mikesell wins Big Ten Player of the Week award
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State stays unbeaten, beats Illinois
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: I think the women’s basketball team can win it all
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
We’ll talk about this later: Toys for everyone, an apropos touchdown and nothing but love
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
We all feel the same way watching the National Championship Game, Mark.
January 10, 2023
