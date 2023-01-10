 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 10, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

OSU TE Stover announces he is returning to Buckeyes
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What return of captain, tight end Cade Stover means for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Analyzing what Cade Stover returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Wide Receiver/Running Back Xavier Johnson Indicates Return for Sixth Year with Buckeyes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister declares for NFL Draft
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister, Jerron Cage accept Hula Bowl invitations
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Denzel Burke enters offseason with a new “perspective” after up-and-down 2022 season (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Column: What questions face the Ohio State Buckeyes as they head into the offseason
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

While Ryan Day Hoped Ohio State Would Be at Full Strength by the Peach Bowl, Injuries on Offense Impacted End Result
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which celebrity should Ohio State bring in to run its S&C program?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Zed Key expected back ‘relatively soon,’ considered day-to-day
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes captain Justice Sueing takes blame for rough second half
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Listen to Chris Holtmann’s Radio Show from Monday:

Taylor Mikesell wins Big Ten Player of the Week award
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State stays unbeaten, beats Illinois
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: I think the women’s basketball team can win it all
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

We’ll talk about this later: Toys for everyone, an apropos touchdown and nothing but love
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

We all feel the same way watching the National Championship Game, Mark.

