Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 10, 2023

On the Gridiron

OSU TE Stover announces he is returning to Buckeyes

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What return of captain, tight end Cade Stover means for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Analyzing what Cade Stover returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I AM COMING BACK. — Cade Stover (@cstov8) January 9, 2023

Ohio State Wide Receiver/Running Back Xavier Johnson Indicates Return for Sixth Year with Buckeyes

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister declares for NFL Draft

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister, Jerron Cage accept Hula Bowl invitations

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Denzel Burke enters offseason with a new “perspective” after up-and-down 2022 season (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Column: What questions face the Ohio State Buckeyes as they head into the offseason

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Olave on his transition from college to the NFL: “It was easy for me, coming from Ohio State. They teach you that, and develop you to become an elite NFL player. Going against them, having that competition at Ohio State, it prepared me a lot for the NFL.” — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 9, 2023

While Ryan Day Hoped Ohio State Would Be at Full Strength by the Peach Bowl, Injuries on Offense Impacted End Result

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which celebrity should Ohio State bring in to run its S&C program?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Zed Key expected back ‘relatively soon,’ considered day-to-day

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes captain Justice Sueing takes blame for rough second half

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Listen to Chris Holtmann’s Radio Show from Monday:

Taylor Mikesell wins Big Ten Player of the Week award

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State stays unbeaten, beats Illinois

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: I think the women’s basketball team can win it all

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

We’ll talk about this later: Toys for everyone, an apropos touchdown and nothing but love

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

