Ohio State offers five-star cornerback from Texas

With the early signing period in the books for the 2023 recruiting class, a lot of focus has shifted to Ohio State making noise in next years cycle, and they did that on Tuesday. The Buckeyes dished out a pair of new offers in the class as they aim to add to a 2024 haul that already includes a trio of blue-chip prospects.
Black, Lyle add Buckeye offers
With the college football season now officially in the rearview, Ohio State wasted no time getting into the ear of a pair of prospects and rewarding them with offers on Tuesday. The two that were on the receiving end of an offer from the scarlet and gray included 2024 five-star cornerback Kobe Black of Connally (TX) and 2024 four-star running back Jordan Lyle of St. Thomas Aquinas (FL).
Black picked up his offer from the Buckeyes during the noon hour on Tuesday, and followed it up with another scholarship opportunity from Miami (FL) in the evening. The two new offers for the Waco native inch him closer to 30 offers as a prospect already including LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and many more. The 6-foot, 190-pounder grades out as the second-best cornerback prospect in the class and a top-25 player overall.
#AGTG I’m blessed to say I received an offer from The Ohio State University ⚪️ @Coach_Eliano @FlightSkillz @GerikTerry pic.twitter.com/9XNsYVOjpm— Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) January 10, 2023
Lyle’s offer from the Buckeyes came later in the day on Tuesday, and just like Black, he also had a multiple offer day with Central Florida also joining the picture. The Fort Lauderdale native might not equip the most impressive ranking thus far but he does have some top programs in pursuit with Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and now Ohio State included in his offer sheet. Lyle is currently graded as the 25th-highest ranked running back in the class.
Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State University #GoBucks @CoachHarriott @EugeneBethea1 @CoachTonyAlford @STA_Football @StaBooster @247Sports pic.twitter.com/I46IxrQIt2— Jordan M Lyle (@jlyle0) January 11, 2023
Quick Hits
- The Foundation inked five early enrollees on Tuesday as true freshmen Malik Hartford, Jermaine Mathews, Noah Rogers, Carnell Tate, and Jelani Thurman all signed with the NIL collective for Ohio State.
- The Buckeyes missed out on Washington State offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston despite having him on campus last week. The multi-year starter for the Cougars chose to stay on the west coast as he decided on heading to USC.
- Former Ohio State commit and 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler (AZ) took in Monday’s national championship blowout between Georgia and TCU. The top ranked prospect in the class was able to watch the Bulldogs, a team worth watching in his recruitment going forward, pour it on on the Horned Frogs em route to their second consecutive championship victory.
- 2024 four-star safety Jaylen Heyward of Rockledge (FL) revealed on Tuesday that he will be making his collegiate declaration on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder included the Buckeyes in his top six back in September along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee.
- According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, Ohio State is set to host 2025 power forward EJ Walker of Lloyd (KY) on Feb. 12. The Buckeyes are one of double digit programs to already extend an offer to the sophomore standout.
Loading comments...