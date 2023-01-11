Ohio State offers five-star cornerback from Texas

With the early signing period in the books for the 2023 recruiting class, a lot of focus has shifted to Ohio State making noise in next years cycle, and they did that on Tuesday. The Buckeyes dished out a pair of new offers in the class as they aim to add to a 2024 haul that already includes a trio of blue-chip prospects.

Black, Lyle add Buckeye offers

With the college football season now officially in the rearview, Ohio State wasted no time getting into the ear of a pair of prospects and rewarding them with offers on Tuesday. The two that were on the receiving end of an offer from the scarlet and gray included 2024 five-star cornerback Kobe Black of Connally (TX) and 2024 four-star running back Jordan Lyle of St. Thomas Aquinas (FL).

Black picked up his offer from the Buckeyes during the noon hour on Tuesday, and followed it up with another scholarship opportunity from Miami (FL) in the evening. The two new offers for the Waco native inch him closer to 30 offers as a prospect already including LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and many more. The 6-foot, 190-pounder grades out as the second-best cornerback prospect in the class and a top-25 player overall.

Lyle’s offer from the Buckeyes came later in the day on Tuesday, and just like Black, he also had a multiple offer day with Central Florida also joining the picture. The Fort Lauderdale native might not equip the most impressive ranking thus far but he does have some top programs in pursuit with Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and now Ohio State included in his offer sheet. Lyle is currently graded as the 25th-highest ranked running back in the class.

